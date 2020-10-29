Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Nov. 2.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll.
TUESDAY -American hoagie with “red” sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Mashed potato bowl, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Cold turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, California blend vegetables, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Mini pierogis, peas, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, carrots, pears or raisins.
THURSDAY –Corn dog nuggets, green beans, peaches.
FRIDAY –Mini ravioli with sauce, side salad or fresh veggies, mixed fruit.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –BBQ rib sandwich or chicken smackers, corn, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Buffalo chicken pizza or PBJ sandwich, green beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich or chicken patty sandwich, tomato soup, peaches.
THURSDAY –Ravioli with sauce, pizza burger on bun, California blend veggies, pears.
FRIDAY –Bacon cheeseburger or 4x6 pizza, french fries, mandarin oranges.
Glendale
School District
No menu submitted.
Harmony Area
School District
No menu submitted.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed green beans with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled hot dog, diced carrots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, oven roasted carrots, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –General Tso’s chicken bowl, steamed broccoli with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, crispy seasoned potato wedges, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Breadstick dipper craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken patty on a bun, french fries, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with breadstick, golden corn, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy Joe on aloha roll, tater tots, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Chicken Alfredo with garlic knot, glazed carrot, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –BBQ pulled pork on an Aloha roll, baked beans, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Loaded bacon and cheddar pierogis, steamed green beans, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken and mashed potato bowl topped with cheddar cheese and a dinner roll, steamed corn, sliced cucumbers.
THURSDAY –Classic toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, glazed carrots, side caesar salad.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Ham and cheese sub.
MONDAY –Delicious hot dog, baked tater tots, baked beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Breaded chicken sandwich, green beans, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger, diced carrots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Pizza burger pocket, crispy tater tots, roasted chickpeas, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –General Two’s chicken with rice, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, crispy potato wedges, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.