Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Nov. 16.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, whole grain dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
TUESDAY –Turkey and cheese wrap, steamed corn.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –Roast turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, ice cream.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, mixed veggies.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, whole grain dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
TUESDAY –Turkey and bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch sauce, steamed corn.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –Roast turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, ice cream.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, mixed veggies.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –4x6 pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, green beans, peaches or raisins.
TUESDAY –Walking taco, corn, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Hamburger on bun, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit or apple slices.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, cheesy broccoli, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Spaghetti with meatballs, side salad or fresh veggies, pears.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Stuffed crust pizza or turkey, ham and cheese sub, corn, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger pizza, popcorn chicken, carrots, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meatballs or chicken club sandwich, mixed veggies, peaches.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork sandwich or chicken Alfredo, broccoli, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Honey BBQ chicken wrap or calzone, green beans, pears.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Breaded pork patty with noodles, steamed carrots with margarine, cool mixed fruit cup.
WEDNESDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy crinkle cut fries, diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Oven roasted turkey and dressing supreme with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed golden corn with margarine, apple crisp.
FRIDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Breaded pork patty with noodles, steamed carrots with margarine, cool mixed fruit cup.
WEDNESDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy crinkle cut fries, diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Oven roasted turkey and dressing supreme with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed golden corn with margarine, apple crisp.
FRIDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, diced pears.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Nachos and cheese, sauce, meat sauce, refried beans, pears.
TUESDAY – Fish sticks, roll, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken fajitas, peppers and onions, Spanish rice, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Roast turkey, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, orange.
FRIDAY –Stromboli with sauce, veggies with dip, apple.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Ham cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, oven roasted carrots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Open face pizza burger, crispy crinkle cut fries, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Breaded chicken parmesan pasta, steamed green beans with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy seasoned potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Meatball mozzarella hoagie, diced carrots, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Uncrustables.
MONDAY –Chicken tender with dinner roll, rice pilaf, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande over tortilla chips, baked beans, cherry tomatoes.
WEDNESDAY –Thanksgiving meal, mashed potatoes, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese on a pretzel roll, tater tots, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Cheesy pizza sticks with dipping sauce, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
Middle and high school:
This week’s alternates –Grilled chicken salad or mountie hoagie.
MONDAY –Bacon cheeseburger on a bun or garlic parmesan salad, french fries, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Italian wedge on flat bread or sweet chili salad, tossed salad, red pepper strips.
WEDNESDAY –Thanksgiving meal, mashed potatoes, stuffing corn.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajitas in soft tortilla with sauteed peppers and onions or buffalo salad, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks
FRIDAY –Buffalo chicken dip over tortilla chips or BBQ salad, golden corn, cherry tomatoes.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Ham and cheese sub.
MONDAY –Fiestada pizza, oven roasted carrots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, crispy potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Turkey roast and gravy, stuffing, creamy mashed potato wedges, golden corn.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, green beans, diced peaches.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Cheesy lasagna roll-ups, Italian seasoned green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –BBQ pork riblet hoagie, baked beans, crispy potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Spice rubbed turkey breast, stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, golden corn, warm apple dumpling.
THURSDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, baked tater tots, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Italian sausage peppers flatbread, crispy seasoned potato wedges, pineapple tidbits.