Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of May 10.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
TUESDAY –Turkey and cheese wrap, steamed corn.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Meatball and cheese sub, tater tots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, french fries.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Stampede burger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Chicken parmesan over pasta, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit available daily. Choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chili cheese dog, broccoli, baby carrots, jello.
TUESDAY – General Tso chicken, brown rice, dinner roll, broccoli veggie blend.
WEDNESDAY – Pulled pork sandwich, string cheese, sweet potato fries, vegetable.
THURSDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans.
FRIDAY – Uncrustable, veggie, chips.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Hamburger on bun.
MONDAY –Chicken smackers, corn, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, green beans, peaches.
THURSDAY –Stuffed shells, broccoli, pears.
FRIDAY –No school.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Fish or honey BBQ chicken wrap, peas, pineapple.
TUESDAY –Chicken club sandwich or pizzaburger on bun, California blend veggies, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Pulled pork and pepperjack wrap or BBQ rib sandwich, broccoli, peaches.
THURSDAY –Bacon and cheese pierogis or stuffed crust pizza, carrots, pears.
FRIDAY –No school.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, crispy tater tots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed carrots with margarine, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Homemade meatloaf with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Grilled hot dog, crispy tater tots, mixed fruit.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Loaded fries with beef cheese and fresh sliced bread, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Birds nest with dinner rolls, blueberries.
THURSDAY – Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Pork BBQ sandwich, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, mixed fruit.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Chicken fingers, smiley fries, buttery carrots, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Fish sticks or nuggets, roll, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, apple.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken hoagie –plain, BBQ or buffalo, oven fries, corn, peaches.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, veggie, banana.
FRIDAY –Stromboli with sauce, tossed salad, grapes.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed golden corn with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Juicy cheeseburgers on a bun, crispy crinkle cut fries, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, crispy tater tots, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed carrots with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –BBQ rib patty on a bun, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, steamed golden corn with margarine, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, crispy seasoned potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –PBJ UnCrustables or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken tender with dinner roll, french fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande over tortilla chips, baked beans, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza burgers, french fries, cucumber slices.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese on a roll, tater tots, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Cheesy pizza sticks with dipping sauce, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Buffalo ranch chicken warp, french fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Chicken and waffles, mashed potatoes, steamed corn.
WEDNESDAY –Philly cheesesteak on a toasted baguette with creamy horseradish, wedge cut fries, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajitas in sort tortilla with sautéed peppers and onions.
FRIDAY –Mountie sub, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Turkey cheese wrap.
MONDAY –Macaroni and cheese with dinner roll, blended mixed vegetables, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, steamed peas, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Cheese dog in a blanket, crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Beef walking taco, golden corn, black beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed corn, diced peaches.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, seasoned green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Turkey and cheese sliders, steamed peas, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Baked rigatoni with breadstick, steamed carrots, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajita wrap, crispy seasoned potato wedges, black beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Cook’s choice, coleslaw, baked tater tots, pineapple tidbits.