Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of March 16.
Clearfield Area
School DistrictAvailable at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY – Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
TUESDAY – Chicken nuggets, mashed potato and gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
WEDNESDAY – Ham and cheese croissant, french fries.
THURSDAY – Tangerine chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY – Fish sandwich or BBQ rib sandwich, corn or cole slaw.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY – Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
TUESDAY – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
WEDNESDAY – Ham and cheese croissant, french fries.
THURSDAY – General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY – Fish sandwich or BBQ rib sandwich, corn or cole slaw.
Clearfield Alliance
Christian SchoolMenu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, baked beans, french fries, fruit.
TUESDAY – Chicken strip salad, dinner roll, baby carrots, pears.
WEDNESDAY – Ham and cheese on a roll, baby carrots, cucumber, pears.
THURSDAY – Meatball sandwich, baked beans, baby carrots, peaches.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area
School DistrictElementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate – Cold turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, side salad or mixed veggies, pineapple.
TUESDAY – Cheeseburger on roll, baked beans, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup and goldfish crackers, peaches.
THURSDAY – Chicken tenders, peas, applesauce.
FRIDAY – Cheese ravioli with sauce, broccoli and elf crackers, pears.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY – Hot dog on bun, breaded chicken filet, baked fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY – Scrambled eggs, mini waffles, sausage and/or potato, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – General Tso’s chicken with rice, broccoli, peaches.
THURSDAY – Chicken potato bowl, pizza, corn, pears.
FRIDAY – Calzone with sauce, chicken quesadilla, California blend veggies, strawberries.
Glendale School
DistrictAlternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Cheese pizza on Rich’s crust, McCain crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
TUESDAY – Mighty meatball hoagie, seasoned green beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Homemade meatloaf with fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Pork BBQ Sandwich, pork and beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, McCain shoestring french fries, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Sloppy Joe on a bun, crispy oven baked fries, diced pears.
TUESDAY – Chef salad with ham and fresh sliced bread.
WEDNESDAY – Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Soft beef and cheese tacos, golden corn, homestyle refried beans, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY – Pasta and homemade meat sauce with fresh sliced bread, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Harmony Area
School DistrictSalad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY – Build a burger hamburger with roll, lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, peppers, pickles, seasoned curly fries, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY – Roast pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, green beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Tuna noodle casserole, dinner roll, peas, peaches.
THURSDAY – Plain, BBQ or buffalo chicken hoagie, oven fries, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – French bread pizza or shrimp poppers with roll, caesar salad, orange.
Moshannon Valley
School DistrictThis week’s alternate –Nacho munchable.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – Ham and cheese melt, steamed green beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – French toast sticks with sausage patty, parsley potatoes, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Popcorn chicken bowl (14 piece) with sliced bread, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, steamed peas, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY – Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – Ham and cheese melt, steamed green beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – French toast sticks with sausage patty, parsley potatoes, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Popcorn chicken bowl (14 piece) with sliced bread, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, steamed peas, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School DistrictChoice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate – Super fruit craveable.
MONDAY – Popcorn chicken with a dinner roll, mashed potatoes, steamed corn.
TUESDAY – Cheeseburger on a bun, crinkle french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken alfredo over penne, garlic bread stick, romaine salad, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY – Chicken fajita wrap, tater tots, rancho carrots.
FRIDAY – Corn dog tortilla chips, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY – Cowboy burger on bun, cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce or General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, crinkle french fries.
TUESDAY – Nachos grande tortilla chips or BBQ chicken on a bun, french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY – Salisbury steak with a dinner roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, tasty green beans.
THURSDAY – Chicken fajita wrap on a soft tortilla or “Club” (turkey, ham, bacon cheese) sandwich, curried chickpea salad, tater tots.
FRIDAY – Italian wedge on flat bread or loaded pierogis with a dinner roll, spinach salad, green pepper strips.
West Branch Area
School DistrictAlternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option – Delicious hot dog.
MONDAY – Ham and cheese hoagie, chicken noodle soup, baby carrots, strawberries.
TUESDAY – Chicken nuggets with bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Macaroni and cheese, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, assorted juice.
THURSDAY – Corn dog nuggets, emoji potatoes, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Pizza Hut cheese or pepperoni pizza slice, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY – Cheeseburger pinwheel, crispy seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
TUESDAY – Ham and potato au gratin with fresh sliced bread, dinner roll, refreshing fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY – Italian stromboli, seasoned green beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Popcorn chicken bowl served with fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes and corn, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese or spaghetti bolognese grilled cheese, tomato soup, blueberries.