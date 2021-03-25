Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of March 29.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –American hoagie with “red” sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –No school.
FRIDAY –No school.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –American hoagie with “red” sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –No school.
FRIDAY –No school.
Clearfield Alliance
Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, corn.
TUESDAY – Chicken strip salad, dinner rolls, baby carrot.
WEDNESDAY – Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, jello.
THURSDAY – No school.
FRIDAY – No school.
Curwensville Area
School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Hamburger on bun.
MONDAY –Chicken smackers, peas, peaches.
TUESDAY –4x6 pizza, mixed veggies, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Turkey, ham and cheese sub, baked beans, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –No school.
FRIDAY –No school.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Calzone or sriracha/cherry chicken with rice, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Mashed potato bowl with chicken or stuffed crust pizza, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Taco wrap or hot dog on bun, baked beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –No school.
FRIDAY –No school.
Glendale School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, crispy crinkle cut fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Pepperoni pizza, golden corn, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Beef cheese hard taco with fresh sliced bread, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, diced pears.
THURSDAY – Sloppy Joe on a bun, steamed carrots with margarine, cinnamon applesauce.
FRIDAY – No school, Easter break.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy crinkle cut fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Chicken tomato bake with fresh sliced bread, steamed golden corn with margarine, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Beef nachos with cheddar cheese, baked beans, diced pears.
THURSDAY – Sloppy Joe on a bun, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY – No school, Easter break.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Hot dog with roll, baked beans, smiley fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Hobo or toasted cheese, tomato soup, crackers, cucumber slices with dip, orange.
WEDNESDAY –Hamburger, roll, tater tots, buttered carrots, pears.
THURSDAY –No menu submitted.
FRIDAY –No school.
Moshannon Valley
School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey and cheese sandwich on sliced bread.
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, flavorful vegetarian beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed carrots with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Grilled hot dog, crinkle cut fries, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Happy Easter, no school.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crinkle cut fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Steamed green beans with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –BBQ rib patty on a bun, crispy tater tots, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Happy Easter, no school.
Philipsburg-Osceola
School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Yogurt craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken with dinner roll, baked beans, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –“Steamboat” pulled pork and cheese on a toasted baguette, french fries, cucumber slices.
WEDNESDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –No school.
FRIDAY –No school.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –General Tso’s chicken or buffalo salad, rice pilaf, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles and buffalo parm ranch BBQ salad, soup of the day, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Philly cheesesteak on a toasted baguette with creamy horseradish sweet chili salad, french fries, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –No school.
FRIDAY –No school.
West Branch Area
School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken corn dog, oven roasted carrots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled hot dog on a bun, baked tater tots, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –No school, Easter vacation.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter vacation.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Creamy macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, stewed tomatoes, steamed corn, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Turkey bacon ranch panini, baked beans, baked tater tots, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meatsauce, romaine side salad, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –No school, Easter vacation.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter vacation.