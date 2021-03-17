Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of March 22.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Hot dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
THURSDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, steamed corn.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Hot dog or chili dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken club sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
THURSDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, steamed corn.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit available daily. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Uncrustable, baked beans, tater tots.
TUESDAY – Chili cheese dog, broccoli, baby carrots, jello.
WEDNESDAY – General Tso’s chicken, brown rice, dinner roll, broccoli veggie blend.
THURSDAY – Pulled pork sandwich, string cheese, sweet potato fries, vegetable.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Hot dog on bun, baked beans, pears.
TUESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, goldfish crackers, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Mashed potato bowl with chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, applesauce or apple slices.
THURSDAY –Roasted chicken, cheesy broccoli, mandarin oranges or banana.
FRIDAY –Cold ham and cheese rollup or egg salad sandwich, green beans, mixed fruit.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Walking taco or bacon cheese pierogis, mixed veggies, pineapple.
TUESDAY –Turkey, ham, and cheese sub or chicken smackers, green beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets or hamburger on bun, corn, peaches.
THURSDAY –Chicken Alfredo or PBJ sandwich, broccoli, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Egg salad sandwich or pulled pork sandwich, peas, pears.
Glendale
School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed carrots with margarine, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Corn dog nuggets, steamed peas with margarine, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY – Homemade meatloaf with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Crunchy fish sticks with fresh sliced bread, steamed peas with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Popcorn chicken Po’boy sandwich, steamed carrots with margarine, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Hot ham and cheese panini, steamed peas with margarine, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY – Homemade meatloaf with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Crispy fish sandwich, steamed peas with margarine, juicy diced peaches.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Ham and cheese sandwich, onion rings or oven fries, apple.
TUESDAY –Vegetable beef soup, deli sandwich, strawberry cup.
WEDNESDAY –Nachos, cheese sauce, meat sauce, refried beans, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –BBQ or rotisserie chicken, parsley potatoes, dinner roll, green beans, peach cup.
FRIDAY –Tuna noodle casserole, dinner roll, peas, peaches.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey and cheese sandwich on sliced bread.
MONDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, steamed carrots with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
This week’s alternate –Ham cheese sub.
MONDAY –Breaded chicken parm pasta, steamed green beans with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, steamed broccoli with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, crispy tator tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Meatball mozzarella hoagie, diced carrots, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
No menu submitted.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Italian wrap.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with bread, crispy seasoned potato wedges, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Cheesy nacho munchable, golden corn, refried beans, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, blended mixed vegetables, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patty, baked tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, seasoned green beans, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, seasoned green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with nacho Doritos, dinner roll, homestyle refried beans, steamed corn, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Italian Stromboli, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Crispy loaded fires with beef and cheese, fresh sliced bread, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –French toast sticks and sausage, crispy hash brown rounds, tropical pineapple tidbits.