Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of March 15.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –No school, inservice day.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, whole grain dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –Cherry blossom chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, mixed veggies.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –No school, inservice day.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, whole grain dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, mixed veggies.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Corn dog, baked beans, green beans.
TUESDAY – Sloppy Joe sandwich, string cheese, tater tots, salad.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken nuggets, baked beans, french fries.
THURSDAY – Nachos with beef and cheese, salad, corn.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –PBJ sandwich.
MONDAY –Pizzaburger on bun, carrots, pears or applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken filet, baked beans, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, fresh veggies with dip, mixed fruit or fresh fruit.
THURSDAY –Sloppy Joe sandwich, fresh carrots with ranch, peaches.
FRIDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich or yogurt with string cheese, corn, applesauce.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Stuffed shells or 4x6 pizza, corn, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Buffalo chicken pizza or chicken smackers, carrots, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Roasted chicken or hamburger on bun, green beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Baked potato bar or chicken patty sandwich, mixed veggies, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks, tuna salad sandwich, cheesy broccoli, peaches.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed green beans with margarine.
TUESDAY – French toast sticks with two sausage links, crispy tater tots, bagged apple slices.
WEDNESDAY – Birds nest with dinner rolls, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY – Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed carrots with margarine, juicy diced peaches.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – BBQ rib sandwich, steamed mixed vegetables with mandarin, juicy diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Grilled chicken patty sandwich, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
THURSDAY – Oven roasted turkey and dressing supreme with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, sliced luscious strawberries.
FRIDAY – Crispy fish sandwich, steamed carrots with margarine, juicy diced peaches.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Burger with roll, BBQ baked beans, tossed salad, peaches.
TUESDAY –Grilled chicken on lettuce, dressing, dinner roll, oven fries, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Roast pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Chicken Alfredo, bread stick, broccoli, fruit salad, banana.
FRIDAY –French bread pizza or shrimp poppers with roll, Caesar salad, fruit salad, oatmeal cookie.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed golden corn with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patties, crispy hash brown rounds, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, crispy shoestring french fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, homestyle refried beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ rib patty on a bun, crispy crinkle cut fries, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Sweet spicy BBQ chicken bowl, steamed golden corn with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –French toast sticks with two sausage patties, hashbrown patty, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternates –M.Y.O. pizza craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken patty on a bun, french fries, steamed broccoli.
TUESDAY –French fries, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog on a bun with fresh fries, baked beans, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –“Breakfast for Lunch” Green eggs and ham, green jello, hash brown potato, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Lasagna rollup with bread stick, green beans, carrot sticks.
Middle and high school:
This week’s alternates –Choice of strawberry spinach salad, chef salad or assorted wraps.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders with rice pilaf and asian BBQ sauce, soup of the day, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken with mashed potato bowl topped with cheddar cheese and a dinner roll, steamed corn, cherry tomatoes.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken Alfredo served over penne with garlic bread, steamed broccoli, fresh cucumbers.
THURSDAY –Egg, ham, and cheese sandwich, hash brown potato, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, homemade chili, baked beans.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Ham cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, baked tater tots, baked beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese soft taco, steamed corn, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, sweet potato waffle fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Turkey and cheese on a pretzel bun, sweet potato waffle fries, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Bacon cheeseburger, oven roasted carrots, roasted chickpeas, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken bowl including rice and corn, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Philly cheese steak warp, crispy seasoned potato wedges, apple delight.
FRIDAY –Pierogis with dinner roll, steamed green beans, diced peaches.