Area schools announce lunch menus for week of March 1.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –American hoagie with “red” sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic breadstick.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Mashed potato bowl, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic breadstick.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Honey BBBQ chicken wrap or chicken patty sandwich, green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Mini pancakes or yogurt with string cheese, tater tots, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ rib sandwich or chicken patty sandwich, peas, pineapple.
THURSDAY –Nachos with cheese and taco meat or chicken patty sandwich, mixed veggies, pears.
FRIDAY –PBJ sandwich, 4x6 pizza or yogurt with string cheese, carrots, mixed fruit.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Pulled pork with pepper jack wrap or BBQ ham sandwich, peas, peaches.
TUESDAY –Corn dog nuggets or chicken club sandwich, carrots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meatballs or popcorn chicken, green beans, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Flaming hot chicken sub or BBQ rib sandwich, California blend veggies, pears.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza or chicken cheesesteak sandwich, corn, pineapple.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, golden corn, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Breaded pork patty with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Beef cheese hard taco with fresh sliced bread, homestyle refried beans, juicy diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Sloppy Joe on a bun, steamed broccoli with margarine, cinnamon applesauce.
FRIDAY – Crunchy fish sticks with fresh sliced bread, crispy tater tots, mixed fruit.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, golden corn, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Breaded pork patty sandwich with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Beef cheese hard taco with fresh sliced bread, homestyle refried beans, juicy diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Sloppy Joe on a bun, steamed broccoli with margarine, cinnamon applesauce.
FRIDAY – Crispy fish sandwich, crispy tater tots, mixed fruit.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, smiley fries, carrots and celery with dip, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Dr. Seuss Day –Who hash burger gravy over mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, pears.
WEDNESDAY –General Tso’s or sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks, sausage, hash brown patty, fruit juice.
FRIDAY –Chicken or cheese quesadilla or shrimp poppers, Caesar salad, grapes.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed carrots with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, steamed cauliflower with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Buffalo chicken grilled cheese, crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Open faced pizza burger, oven roasted carrots, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternates –PBJ Uncrustables or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken tender with dinner roll, french fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande over tortilla chips, baked beans, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza burgers, french fries, cucumber slices.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese on a pretzel roll, tater tots, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Cheesy pizza sticks with dipping sauce, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
This week’s alternates –Choice of chicken caesar salad, Italian salad, or assorted wraps.
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, soup of the day, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Italian wedge on flat bread, french fries, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or hard beef tacos, homemade chili, green beans.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajitas in soft tortilla with sauteed peppers and onions, mixed vegetable, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Homemade mac ’n cheese, french fries, carrot sticks.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Italian sub.
MONDAY –Grilled hot dog on a bun, crispy seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges, assorted rainbow gelatin.
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, seasoned green beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Hot dog on a bun or corn dog, baked tater tots, baked beans, applesauce, peanut butter cookie.
TUESDAY –Pancakes with syrup and sausage, crispy hash brown rounds, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, sweet potato waffle fries, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Chicken Alfredo, garlic breadstick, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed peas with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.