Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 27.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, whole grain dinner roll, seasoned potato wedges.
TUESDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, black beans.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Fish patty sandwich or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, sweet corn or coleslaw.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, whole grain dinner roll, seasoned potato wedges.
TUESDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, black beans.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Fish patty sandwich or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, sweet corn or coleslaw.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability.
Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes.
One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chili cheese dog, broccoli, carrots, peaches, jello.
TUESDAY – General Tso’s chicken, brown rice, oriental veggie blend, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, green beans, tossed salad, peaches.
THURSDAY – Chicken fajitas, peppers/onions, refried beans, fruit, jello.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby cut carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily.
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, baked beans, fresh veggies, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Chicken potato bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, applesauce cups.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball sandwich, side salad or broccoli, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –BBQ rib on roll, tater tots, mixed veggies, peaches.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, carrots, warm cinnamon apples.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices.
Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –General Tso chicken with rice, BBQ ham sandwich, California blend veggies, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Honey BBQ chicken wrap, calzone, carrots, sorbet –hs, strawberries.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog on bun, chicken nuggets, mac n cheese, baked beans, pears.
THURSDAY –Chicken potato bowl, pizza, corn, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Meatball sandwich, chicken quesadilla, mixed veggies, peaches.
Glendale School
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, honey glazed carrots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken and gravy over biscuit, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Beef and cheese nachos grande with bread, golden corn, refried beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Turkey sub, tomato cucumber salad, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Meatball hoagie, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, honey glazed carrots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken and gravy over biscuit, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Beef and cheese nachos grande with bread, golden corn, refried beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Vikings dipped chicken, breaded chicken patty, dipped in your choice of sauces: BBQ or buffalo, tomato cucumber salad, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Chicken meatball alfredo grinder, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Harmony Area
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Bacon cheese burger, smiley fries, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Hoagie lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato chips, chocolate or vanilla pudding, apple.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice!
FRIDAY –French bread pizza, tossed salad, grapes.
Moshannon Valley School District
This week’s alternate –PBJ lunch munchable.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, homestyle refried beans, steamed peas.
WEDNESDAY –Mighty meatball hoagie, steamed broccoli, chocolate covered banana, pudding parfait.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl, dinner rolls.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed mixed vegetables.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Chipotle chicken flat bread, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –BBQ pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, steamed green beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Penne pasta with garlic bread, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Salisbury steak, dinner rolls, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni roll, golden corn, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –PBJ uncrustable craveable.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken with a dinner roll, mashed potatoes, steamed corn.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, crinkle french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken alfredo over penne, garlic bread stick, romaine salad, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajita wrap, tater tots, rancho carrots.
FRIDAY –Corn dog tortilla chips, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken with a dinner roll or meatball sandwich on a bun, curly fries, celery sticks.
TUESDAY –Asian sesame chicken over brown rice or hamburger on a bun, crinkle french fries, stir fry vegetables.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken alfredo over penne, garlic bread stick, garden salad, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY –Ham and cheese on a bun or BBQ pulled pork on a roll, oven fries, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun or Italian dunker with marinara sauce, cucumber sliced, baby carrots.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Breaded chicken patty sandwich.
MONDAY –Cheeseburger, McCain crispy tater tots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Delicious hot dog, baked beans, emoji potatoes, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, golden corn, blueberries.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, honey glazed carrots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Act 80 day; no school.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, sweet potato fries, mixed berry applesauce.
TUESDAY –Breaded chicken sticks with dinner roll, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Apple cinnamon texas toast, oven grilled hashbrowns, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Frito Lay walking taco with beef and cheese, golden corn, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Act 80 day; no school.