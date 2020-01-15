Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 20.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY – No school.
TUESDAY – Cheeseburger, curly fries or baked beans.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
THURSDAY – Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY – No school
TUESDAY – Stampede burger, curly fries or baked beans.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
THURSDAY – Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – No school; teacher in-service day.
TUESDAY – Taco salad, corn, refried beans, fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Corn dogs, baked beans, green beans, peaches.
THURSDAY – Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, baked beans, mashed potatoes, fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby cut carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area School DistrictElementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY – No school; teacher in-service day.
TUESDAY – Hot ham and cheese sandwich, mixed veggies, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Walking taco, corn, applesauce cups.
THURSDAY – Pizza lunchable – you build, broccoli, peaches.
FRIDAY – Cheeseburger on roll, California blend veggies, Mini Rice Krispy treats, pears.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY – No school; teacher in-service day.
TUESDAY – Baked potato bar, BBQ chicken, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, pizzaburger, tomato soup, goldfish crackers, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY – Flaming hot chicken sub, stuffed shells, carrots, peaches.
FRIDAY – Pierogis, chicken filets, green beans, pears.
Glendale School DistrictAlternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – No school.
TUESDAY – Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, BBQ bacon baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Breaded pork patty, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet peas.
THURSDAY – Grilled chicken sandwich, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY – No school.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – No school.
TUESDAY – Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, BBQ bacon baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Breaded pork patty, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet peas.
THURSDAY – Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken bowl, fluffy white rice, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY – No school.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY – No school.
TUESDAY – Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, french fries, pears.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Chicken fajitas, peppers and onions, Spanish rice, banana.
FRIDAY – Round pizza, assorted veggies with dip, orange.
Moshannon Valley School DistrictThis week’s alternate – Nacho munchable.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Martin Luther King day; no school.
TUESDAY – Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Pulled pork BBQ on bun, steamed carrot coins, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Penne pasta with garlic bread, steamed carrot coins, juicy sliced peaches, birthday cake.
FRIDAY – Pepperoni roll, steamed mixed vegetables, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY – Martin Luther King day; no school.
TUESDAY – Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Turkey pot roast, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – French onion chicken “pan bagnat”, steamed green beans, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, steamed carrot coins, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School DistrictChoice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate – Ham and cheese craveable.
MONDAY – No school; in-service day.
TUESDAY – Turkey, bacon and cheese wrap, crinkled fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread stick, garlic salad, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY – Bologna and cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, tater tots, baby carrots.
FRIDAY – Nachos grande tortilla chips, celery sticks with ranch, lettuce and tomato.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY – No school; in-service day.
TUESDAY – Turkey, bacon and cheese wrap or loaded pierogis with a dinner roll, tater tots, celery sticks with ranch.
WEDNESDAY – Popcorn chicken bowl with a dinner roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed corn.
THURSDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato stoup, romaine salad.
FRIDAY – Ham and Swiss sandwich or walking taco tortilla chips, celery sticks with ranch, baked beans.
West Branch Area School DistrictAlternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option – Cheeseburger
MONDAY – Martin Luther King day; no school.
TUESDAY – Chicken nuggets with bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, stewed tomatoes, steamed peas, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, romaine side salad, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Pizza Hut cheese or pepperoni slice, seasoned green beans, blueberries.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY – Martin Luther King day; no school.
TUESDAY – Delicious hot dog, smile potatoes, baked beans, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Italian stromboli, seasoned green beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Popcorn chicken bowl, diced pears.