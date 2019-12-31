Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 6.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Tangerine chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY –Meatball and cheese sub, tater tots.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY –Meatball and cheese sub, tater tots.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Meatball sandwich, baked beans, carrots.
TUESDAY – Chicken strip salad, dinner rolls, baby cut carrots, pears.
WEDNESDAY – Poppy seed chicken, dinner roll, broccoli, corn, peaches.
THURSDAY – Fish sticks, dinner roll, broccoli.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby cut carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, carrots, peaches.
TUESDAY –Hamburger on roll, baked beans, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, pears.
THURSDAY –Double stuffed pizza, broccoli, fresh fruit variety.
FRIDAY –Mini pierogis, green beans, giant cinnamon goldfish, applesauce.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Sriracha chicken over rice, cheese and bacon pierogis, carrots, sorbet, pears.
TUESDAY –Roasted chicken with pasta, meatsauce with pasta, corn, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Buffalo chicken pizza, hamburger, baked beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Chicken Alfredo, pulled pork on roll, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, BBQ rib on roll, stewed tomatoes, sorbet, peaches.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Philly cheesesteak sub, McCain crispy shoestring fries, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Chicken fajita strips with flour tortilla, fresh red and green peppers, refried beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, honey glazed carrots, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Frito lay walking taco with beef and cheese, golden corn, refried beans.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza or pepperoni pizza, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Philly cheesesteak sub, crispy oven baked fries, diced pears.
TUESDAY – Chicken fajita strips with flour fajita, fresh red and green peppers, refried beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, honey glazed carrots, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Frito Lay walking taco with beef and cheese, golden corn, homestyle refried beans, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY – Pasta and homemade meat sauce with fresh bread, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –BBQ or plain pulled pork on plain or pretzel roll, cole slaw, applesauce.
TUESDAY –General Tso’s or sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie.
WEDNESDAY –Fish sandwich, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, apple.
THURSDAY –Build-a-burger, hamburger, roll, lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles, bacon, onion, french fries, banana.
FRIDAY –Stromboli with sauce, caesar salad, orange.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Chicken nugget munchable
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, steamed peas, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese on pretzel roll, steamed green beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Pulled pork loaded fries, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, fresh sliced bread, steamed mixed vegetables, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Crispy chicken strips with fresh sliced bread, steamed carrot coins, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese on pretzel roll, steamed green beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ pork flat bread, McCain crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Beef and cheese nachos with fresh bread, golden corn, homestyle refried beans, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey and cheese craveable on a bun
MONDAY –Cowboy burger on a bun –cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce, curly fries, steamed broccoli.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed corn.
WEDNESDAY –Beef and cheddar walking taco, baby carrots, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Hot dog on a bun, tater tots, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust cheese pizza, sweet potato fries, creamy cucumber salad.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –BBQ pork ribby on a roll or chicken tenders with a dinner roll, sweet potato fries, tasty green beans.
TUESDAY –Hot dog on a bun or cheese burger on a bun, tater tots, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Pork and sauerkraut with a dinner roll, mashed potatoes, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Buffalo chicken on flat bread or hot ham and cheese on a bun, oven fries, steamed carrots.
FRIDAY –Turkey and cheese melt on a croissant or chicken patty sandwich, steamed broccoli, spinach salad.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Delicious hot dog.
MONDAY –Apple cinnamon Texas toast, sausage patty, McCain crispy tater tots.
TUESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, smile potatoes.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, broccoli salad, assorted juice.
THURSDAY –Corn dog nuggets, emoji potatoes, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Pizza Hut cheese or pepperoni pizza slice, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Pizza stick, seasoned green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, cheesy steamed broccoli, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger pinwheel, crispy seasoned potato wedges, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Chicken Alfredo or spaghetti and meatballs, romaine side salad, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese, tomato soup, steamed peas, blueberries.