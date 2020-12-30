Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 4.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –American hoagie with “red” sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic breadstick.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Mashed potato bowl, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic breadstick.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
No menu submitted.
Glendale School District
Students are currently learning virtually.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –“KFC” Bowl –popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, cheese, dinner roll, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Fish sticks, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –No students on site.
THURSDAY –“KFC” Bowl –popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, cheese, dinner roll, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Fish sticks, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, mixed fruit.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, McCain crispy shoestring french fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, flavorful vegetarian beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed carrots with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, succulent sweet potato fries, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
This week’s alternate –Turkey sub.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crinkle cut fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –BBQ pork nachos with cheddar cheese and sliced bread, steamed green beans with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Burrito bowl –pork, corn salsa, cilantro lime rice, black beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy tater tots, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
No menu submitted.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Ham and cheese sub.
MONDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, crispy potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza burger pocket, green beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Frito Lay walking taco with beef and cheese, golden corn, black beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, romaine side salad, diced peaches.
Middle/High school:
Students will be learning remotely this week.