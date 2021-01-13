Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 18.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Teacher in-service day.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, whole grain dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Turkey and cheese wrap, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
FRIDAY –Cherry blossom chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Teacher in-service day.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, whole grain dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Turkey and bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch sauce, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
FRIDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
Clearfield Alliance
Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Hamburger on bun.
MONDAY –No school, in-service day.
TUESDAY –Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Stuffed shells, salad or steamed carrots, pears or fresh fruit.
THURSDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce, green beans, mandarin oranges or banana.
FRIDAY –Chicken filet, french fries, mixed fruit.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –No school, in-service day.
TUESDAY –4x6 pizza or bacon cheeseburger, carrots, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Sriracha chicken with rice or hot dog on bun, broccoli, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Breaded chicken or pulled pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, peaches.
FRIDAY –BBQ rib sandwich on bun or chicken smackers, mixed veggies, pears.
Glendale
School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Act 80 day, teachers only.
TUESDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed carrots with margarine, cool mixed fruit cup.
WEDNESDAY – Corn dog nuggets, steamed broccoli with margarine, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY – Sloppy Joe on a bun, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Act 80 day, teachers only.
TUESDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, diced carrots, cool mixed fruit cup.
WEDNESDAY – Chili cheese bowl with rice, steamed broccoli with margarine, diced pears.
THURSDAY – Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY – Sloppy Joe on a bun, baked beans, diced pears.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –Bacon cheese burger, oven fries, tossed salad, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –No students on site.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice.
FRIDAY –Bacon cheese burger, oven fries, tossed salad, mixed fruit.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –MLK Day, No School.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed carrots with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
This week’s alternate –Turkey sub.
MONDAY –MLK Day, No School.
TUESDAY –Buffalo chicken grilled cheese, crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Open face pizza burger, oven roasted carrots, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Yogurt craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –No school, teacher in-service.
TUESDAY –Beef soft tacos, baked beans, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Toasted cheese sandwich, stewed tomatoes, tater tots.
THURSDAY –Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, golden corn.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –No school, teacher in-service.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles and buffalo parmesan ranch or BBQ salad, steamed broccoli, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Homemade mac ’n cheese or garlic parm salad, stewed tomatoes, sliced cucumbers.
THURSDAY –Hot dog on a roll or sweet chili salad, homemade chili, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Philly cheesesteak on a toasted baguette with creamy horseradish or buffalo salad, french fries, carrot sticks.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Italian sub.
MONDAY –Teacher in-service day, no school.
TUESDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Teacher in-service day, no school.
TUESDAY –Hot Sicilian sandwich, baked tater tots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken bowl, seasoned black beans, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Chicken sliders, crispy potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Italian stromboli, steamed peas with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.