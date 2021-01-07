Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 11.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Wonderbites, buttered noodles with roll, sweet peas.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Stuffed shells, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Wonderbites, buttered noodles with roll, sweet peas.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Stampede burger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Stuffed shells, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Cold turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Pizzaburger on bun, carrots, pineapple.
TUESDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, green beans, strawberry cup or apple slices.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog on bun, baked beans, pears.
THURSDAY –Corn dog nuggets, peas, applesauce or bananas.
FRIDAY –Mashed potato bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, peaches.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or buffalo chicken pizza, peas, pears.
TUESDAY –Walking taco or chicken filet, carrots, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Pulled pork and pepper jack wrap or corn dog nuggets, green beans, peaches.
THURSDAY –Chicken potato bowl or hamburger on bun, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich or stuffed crust pizza, french fries, pineapple.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks with two sausage patties, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy crinkle cut fries, diced pears.
FRIDAY – BBQ grilled chicken sandwich, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks with two sausage patties, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Orange kissed chicken bowl with rice, steamed broccoli with margarine, diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy crinkle cut fries, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Crispy BBQ chicken sandwich, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, diced pears.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –“KFC” bowl, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, cheese, dinner roll, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Fish sticks, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes.
WEDNESDAY –No students on site.
THURSDAY –“KFC” bowl, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, cheese, dinner roll, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Fish sticks, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Grilled hot dog, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese taco with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
This week’s alternate –Turkey sub.
MONDAY –Hot ham cheese sandwich, crispy shoestring french fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate -Turkey and cheese craveable, ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, french fries, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Pork, kraut, and hot dogs, mashed potatoes, golden corn.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy Joe on Aloha roll, tater tots, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, cucumber slices.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, cherry tomatoes, carrot sticks.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Spicy chicken patty on a roll with buffalo parm ranch, baked beans, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Pork, kraut and hot dog, mashed potatoes, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic knot, steamed corn, sliced cucumbers.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese on Aloha roll, tomato soup, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Loaded bacon and cheddar pierogis, glazed carrots, side caesar salad.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Ham and cheese sub.
MONDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger, crispy tater tots, baked beans, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Hot dog on a bun, oven baked french fries, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, green beans, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Creamy macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, stewed tomatoes, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, crispy potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.