Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Feb. 3
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Beefy macaroni and cheese, whole grain dinner roll, glazed carrots.
TUESDAY –Hot pork and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Hot dog or chili dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Italian and bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch, french fries.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Beefy macaroni and cheese, whole grain dinner roll, glazed carrots.
TUESDAY –Hot pork and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Hot dog or chili dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Italian and bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch, french fries.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Ham and cheese omelet, muffin, hash browns, fruit.
TUESDAY – Meatball sandwich, baked beans, carrots, peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken strip salad, dinner roll, carrots, pears.
THURSDAY – Baked chicken, dinner roll, corn, mashed potatoes, fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, carrots, peaches.
TUESDAY –Hamburger on roll, baked beans, fresh fruit variety.
WEDNESDAY –Diced chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, giant cinnamon goldfish, pears.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, broccoli, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Turkey ham and cheese hoagie, green beans, applesauce.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Fajita chicken wrap, stuffed crust pizza, corn, pineapple.
TUESDAY –Roasted chicken with pasta, meat sauce with pasta, stewed tomatoes, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Buffalo chicken pizza, hamburger, baked beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Chicken alfredo, pulled pork on roll, broccoli, peaches.
FRIDAY –Popcorn chicken, chicken club sandwich, carrots, sorbet –hs, mandarin oranges.
Glendale
School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, McCain crispy shoestring fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Walking taco with Nacho Doritos, golden corn, refried beans with cheese, diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, golden corn, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza on Rich’s crust, seasoned green beans, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
TUESDAY – Pizza burger, a juicy burger topped with pizza sauce, cheese, and pepperoni, McCain crispy shoestring fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Walking taco with nacho Doritos, steamed corn, refried beans with cheese, diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, golden corn, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, McCain crispy tater tots, applesauce.
Harmony Area
School District
No menu received.
Moshannon Valley School District
This week’s alternate –Ham and cheese munchable.
Elementary:
MONDAY –BBQ pulled pork sandwich, McCain crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese pinwheel, steamed green beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, homemade garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Gold Kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Ham and cheese on pretzel bun, steamed green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken strips with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Beef and cheese nachos with fresh bread, golden corn, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Buffalo chicken pinwheel, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
No menu received.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Hamburger.
MONDAY –French toast sticks and sausage, McCain crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY –Breaded chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, cheesy broccoli, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Baked rigatoni with breadstick, romaine side salad, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets with bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Pizza Hut cheese or pepperoni pizza slice, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Baked rigatoni with breadstick, steamed green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, coleslaw, McCain crispy tater tots, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken sliders, crispy oven baked fries, baked beans, refreshing fruit cocktail.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with biscuit, comes with golden corn, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni roll, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.