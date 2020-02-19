Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Feb. 24:
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY – Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY – Cheeseburger, curly fries or baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Cheese ravioli, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
THURSDAY – Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli, whole grain dinner roll.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, mixed veggies.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY – Mashed potato bowl, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY – Bacon cheeseburger, curly fries or baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Cheese ravioli, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli, whole grain dinner roll.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, mixed veggies.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chili cheese dog, broccoli, carrots, peaches, jello.
TUESDAY – General Tso’s chicken, brown rice, broccoli, peppers/onions, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, green beans, salad, peaches.
THURSDAY – Chicken fajitas, peppers and onions, refried beans, fruit, jello.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily.
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY – Corn dog nuggets, baked beans, fresh veggies, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – Chicken potato bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Meatball sandwich, side salad or broccoli, apple slice packs.
THURSDAY – BBQ rib on roll, tater tots, mixed veggies, peaches.
FRIDAY – Stuffed crust pizza, carrots, mixed fruit.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY – Hot dog on bun, chicken nuggets, baked beans, pears.
TUESDAY – Stuffed crust pizza, walking tacos, carrots, strawberries.
WEDNESDAY – General Tso’s chicken with rice, BBQ ham sandwich, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Chicken potato bowl, pizza, corn, sorbet – hs, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY – Meatball sandwich, chicken quesadilla, mixed veggies, peaches.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Meatball hoagie, McCain crispy shoestring fries, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese soft taco, golden corn, confetti bean salad, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Crispy fish sandwich with cheese, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Grilled chicken patty sandwich, McCain crispy tater tots, applesauce.
FRIDAY – Crunchy fish sticks with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy shoestring fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Meatball hoagie, crispy baked oven fries, diced pears.
TUESDAY – Beef and cheese soft taco, golden corn, confetti bean salad, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Tuna noodle casserole, steamed broccoli, garden salad, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Philly cheesesteak sub, McCain crispy tater tots, applesauce.
FRIDAY – Crispy fish sandwich with cheese, McCain crispy shoestring fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY – National tortilla chip day, nachos, cheese sauce, meat sauce, refried beans, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – Cook’s choice!
WEDNESDAY – Fish sandwich, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, apple.
THURSDAY –National chili and strawberry day, chili, corn dog, tossed salad, strawberry cup.
FRIDAY – Shrimp poppers or chicken or cheese quesadillas, carrots and celery with dip, orange.
Moshannon Valley School District
This week’s alternate –Nacho munchable.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese melt, McCain crispy tater tots, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with sliced bread, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed peas, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY – Gold Kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – Ham and cheese pinwheel, steamed green beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, stewed tomatoes, steamed peas, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Chicken and gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey and cheese craveable
MONDAY – Cowboy burger on a bun, cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce, french fries, baked beans.
TUESDAY – Chicken patty on a bun, green peas, sweet potato fries.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread stick, romaine salad, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY – Nachos grande tortilla chips, roasted turnips, celery sticks with ranch.
FRIDAY – French bread pizza with marinara sauce, red pepper strips, Italian salad.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY – Cheeseburger on a bun or chicken tender with a dinner roll, cheesy carrot casserole, celery sticks with peanut butter.
TUESDAY – Assorted meats and cheeses, assorted rolls and buns or sweet and sour chicken with dinner roll, roasted turnips, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY – Macaroni and cheese with a dinner roll, stewed tomatoes, garden salad.
THURSDAY – Chicken and cheese quesadilla or BBQ pulled pork on a roll, oven fries, baked beans.
FRIDAY – Ham and swiss sandwich or breaded sandwich, celery sticks with ranch, curly fries.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option – Corn dog.
MONDAY – Nacho munchable, dinner roll, golden corn, tropical pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY – Popcorn chicken with dinner roll, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, refreshing fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY – Pepperoni roll, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
THURSDAY – Cheeseburger, smile potatoes, applesauce.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza (school made), steamed green beans, diced peaches.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY – Beef and cheese nachos with fresh bread, black bean and corn salad, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – Pancakes and sausage patties, oven grilled hash browns, apple delight.
WEDNESDAY - Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, seasoned green beans, mixed berry applesauce.
THURSDAY – General Tso’s chicken with rice, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits, fortune cookie.
FRIDAY – Pierogis with onions and dinner roll, carrot coins, refreshing fruit cocktail.