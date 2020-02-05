Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Feb. 10.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, french fries.
WEDNESDAY –Cherry blossom chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY –Meatball and cheese sub, tater tots.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, french fries.
WEDNESDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY –Meatball and cheese sub, tater tots.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Nachos with beef and cheese, salad, corn, peaches.
TUESDAY – Pulled pork sandwich, sweet potato fries, broccoli, pears.
WEDNESDAY – Poppyseed chicken, dinner roll, broccoli, corn, peaches.
THURSDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, corn, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY – Valentine’s day, no school.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, corn, peaches.
TUESDAY –Stuffed shells, fresh carrots, mini rice krispy treats, pears, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, goldfish crackers, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Chicken tenders, baked beans, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –No school, winter break.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, bacon cheeseburger, California blend veggies, strawberries.
TUESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, chicken bacon ranch pizza, green beans, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks, popcorn chicken, corn, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, turkey ham cheese sub, carrots, peaches.
FRIDAY –No school, winter break.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Cinnamon glazed french toast sticks, turkey sausage patty, McCain crispy tater tots, diced pears.
TUESDAY – Ham and cheese hoagie, McCain crispy shoestring fries, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY – Pasta and meat sauce with bread stick, cheesy broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Corn dog nuggets, BBQ bacon baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY – Happy Valentine’s day, no school.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Cinnamon glazed French toast sticks, turkey sausage patty, McCain crispy tater tots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese sub, McCain crispy shoestring fries, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY – Pasta and meat sauce with bread stick, cheesy broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Corn dog nuggets, BBQ bacon baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY – Happy Valentine’s day, no school.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Hot dog, baked beans, smiley fries, apple.
TUESDAY –Chicken fajitas, peppers and onions, spanish rice, peach cup.
WEDNESDAY –Cook’s choice!
THURSDAY –Chicken alfredo, bread stick, broccoli with cheese sauce, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Happy Valentine’s day, no school.
Moshannon Valley School District
This week’s alternate –Chicken nugget munchable.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, steamed green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patty, parsley potatoes, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Bite-sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pizza Hut hand-tossed pepperoni pizza, golden corn, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Presidents’ Day, no school.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –BBQ pork flat bread, steamed carrot coins, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patty, parsley potatoes, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, homemade garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pizza Hut hand tossed pepperoni pizza, golden corn, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Presidents’ day, no school.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –PBJ craveable
MONDAY –Loaded bacon/cheddar pierogis with dinner roll, red pepper strips, creamy cucumber salad.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheddar walking taco, steamed corn, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Oven roasted chicken with a dinner roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, Prince Edward veggie blend.
THURSDAY –Egg, cheese, and sausage on a croissant, tator tots, roasted turnips.
FRIDAY –In-service, no school.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with a dinner roll or mountie sub on a roll, seasoned rice, steamed carrots.
TUESDAY –Hawaiian pork with pineapple slaw ciabotta roll or chicken parmesan on a bun, oven fries, romaine salad.
WEDNESDAY –Valentine’s Day meal, meatloaf with gravy with a dinner roll, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots.
THURSDAY –Buffalo chicken on flat bread or bang’n shrimp salad with a dinner roll, potato wedges, roasted turnips.
FRIDAY –In-service, no school.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Breaded chicken patty sandwich.
MONDAY –Grilled cheese, tomato soup, seasoned green beans, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Bite sized popcorn with fresh sliced bread, emoji potatoes, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled hot dog, baked beans, creamy cucumber salad, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Beef and cheese walking tacos with nacho Doritos, golden corn, applesauce, festive mini rice krispy treat.
FRIDAY –Winter break, no school.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Buffalo chicken mac and cheese with sliced bread, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits, buffalo chicken dip.
TUESDAY –Frito Lay walking taco with beef and cheese, golden corn, bold black beans, refreshing fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza Hut cheese or pepperoni slice, seasoned green beans, apple delight.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajita wrap or fiesta pork carnita burrito, crispy oven baked fries, cherry crisp, chocolate covered strawberries.
FRIDAY –Winter break, no school.