Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Feb. 8.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Wonderbites, buttered noodles with roll, sweet peas.
TUESDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Wonderbites, buttered noodles with roll, sweet peas.
TUESDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Bacon cheeseburger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Students are currently learning virtually.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate -
MONDAY –Pizzaburger on bun, California blend veggies, peaches.
TUESDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich, fresh carrots with ranch, applesauce or fresh orange.
WEDNESDAY –Mashed potato bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Chicken patty on bun, baked beans, pears or apple slices.
FRIDAY –No school, winter break.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Stuffed shells or 4x6 pizza, carrots, pears.
TUESDAY –Roasted chicken or hamburger on bun, side salad or stewed tomatoes, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Baked potato bar or chicken patty sandwich, broccoli, peaches.
THURSDAY –Bacon cheeseburger on bun or chicken bacon ranch pizza, carrots, applesauce.
FRIDAY –No school, winter break.
Glendale School District
Students are currently learning virtually.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –BBQ or plain pulled pork on regular or pretzel roll, cole slaw, fruit salad.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty with roll, seasoned curly fries, cauliflower, peach cup.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meatballs, bread stick, tossed salad, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, veggie, banana.
FRIDAY –Homemade pizza, assorted veggies with dip, apple.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Ham cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball mozzarella hoagie, crispy seasoned potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
This week’s alternate –Ham cheese sub.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken patty on bun, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pizza pasta bake with fresh sliced bread, steamed green beans with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Turkey bacon ranch wrap, crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with two sausage patties, parsley potatoes, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, steamed corn, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –M.Y.O. pizza craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken patty on a bun, french fries, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Pepperoni pizza, golden corn, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –“Breakfast for Lunch” cook’s special, hash brown potato, celery sticks.
THURSDAY –Chicken Alfredo with garlic knot, steamed broccoli, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –No school, Act 80 day.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Chicken tenders with rice pilaf and asian BBQ sauce, baked beans, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Cheese or pepperoni pizza, stewed tomatoes, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken Alfredo served over penne with garlic knot, steamed brococli, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Egg, ham, and cheese sandwich, hash brown potato, fresh cucumber.
FRIDAY –No school, Act 80 day.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Ham and cheese sub.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with bread, crispy potato wedges, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Baked rigatoni, breadstick, steamed green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich on bun, crispy tater tots, baked beans, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage, baked tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –No school, winter break.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, crispy tater tots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Beef cheese taco with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, steamed corn, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Italian stromboli, steamed peas with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Baked rigatoni, breadstick, steamed broccoli, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –No school, winter break.