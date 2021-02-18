Area schools announce lunch menus for week of Feb. 22.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Hot dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY – Hot pork and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
THURSDAY – Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
FRIDAY – Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY – Hot dog or chili dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY – Chicken club sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY – Hot pork and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
THURSDAY – Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
FRIDAY – Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Corn dogs, baked beans, green beans.
TUESDAY – Sloppy Joe sandwich, string cheese, tater tots, salad.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken nuggets, baked beans, french fries.
THURSDAY – Nachos with beef and cheese, salad, corn.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Cold turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Beef and macaroni with bread, salad, pears or apple slices.
TUESDAY –Walking taco, fresh carrots with ranch, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza lunchable, carrots, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Roasted chicken, California blend veggies, peaches or fresh fruit.
FRIDAY –Pulled pork sandwich or yogurt with string cheese, peas, applesauce.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices.
Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Turkey, ham and cheese sandwich or chicken smackers, corn, peaches.
TUESDAY –Chicken Alfredo or pulled pork sandwich, broccoli, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Taco wrap or BBQ ham sandwich, broccoli, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Roasted chicken or meat sauce, seasoned noodles, pears.
FRIDAY –Pierogis or honey BBQ chicken wrap, green beans, applesauce.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, flavorful vegetarian beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Beefaroni with fresh sliced bread, steamed green beans with margarine, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY – Grilled chicken patty sandwich, steamed broccoli with margarine, applesauce.
FRIDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed golden corn with margarine, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, baked beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Beefaroni with fresh sliced bread, seasoned green beans, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY – Turkey cheese hoagie, crispy tater tots, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed golden corn with margarine, diced pears.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Chicken gravy over biscuit, peas, orange.
TUESDAY –Grandma’s goulash, mixed vegetables, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy Joe, baked potato, corn, fruit.
THURSDAY –Tuna noodle casserole, peas, banana.
FRIDAY –Pizzaburger or fish sandwich, assorted veggies with dip, peaches.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Grilled hot dog, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Beef cheese taco with fluffy rice, baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
Middle/High school:
Alternate –Turkey sub.
MONDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, crispy crinkle cut fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl served with fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, corn, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, steamed carrots with margarine, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternates –Nacho craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, rice pilaf, red pepper strips.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with garlic stick, french fries, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Potato and cheddar pierogis, tater tots, baked beans.
THURSDAY –Meatball and cheese on toasted baguette, steamed broccoli, cucumber slices.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, green beans, carrot sticks.
Middle and high school:
This week’s alternates –Taco salad, southwest BBQ chicken salad or assorted wraps.
MONDAY –Classic toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans.
TUESDAY –Salisbury steak with dinner roll, mashed potatoes, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Homemade mac ’n cheese, mixed vegetable, baked beans.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese on an Aloha roll, wedge cut fries, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich on toasted baguette, tater tots, cherry tomatoes.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey and cheese sub.
MONDAY –Grilled hot dog on a bun, crispy potato wedges, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Turkey and cheese on a pretzel bun, cheesy steamed broccoli, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, sweet potato waffle fries, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, green beans, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, sweet potato waffle fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Italian sausage peppers flatbread, crispy tater tots, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Beef walking taco, golden corn, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Pierogis with dinner roll, steamed green beans, diced peaches.