Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Feb. 1.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –American hoagie with “red” sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic bread stick.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Mashed potato bowl, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Italian hoagie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic bread stick.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Pulled pork sandwich.
MONDAY –Spaghetti with meatballs and bread, salad, pears.
TUESDAY –Roasted chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Turkey, ham, and cheese sub, cheesy broccoli, mixed fruit or banana.
THURSDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, goldfish crackers, peaches.
FRIDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, mixed veggies, pineapple.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Pizzaburger on bun or chicken club sandwich, green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Pulled pork and pepper jack wrap or corn dog nuggets, peas, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich or stuffed crust pizza, french fries, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger pizza or meatball sandwich, corn, pears.
FRIDAY –Quesadilla with sauce or popcorn chicken, California blend veggies, pineapple.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, sweet potato fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, golden corn, nacho munchable.
WEDNESDAY – Crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Garden salad with romaine, tropical pineapple tidbits, ham and cheese munchable.
FRIDAY – Parent/teacher conference, no school.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy crinkle cut fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY – BBQ rib sandwich, golden corn.
WEDNESDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Cheeseburger, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Parent/teacher conference, no school.
Harmony Area
School District
No menu submitted.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed peas with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with two sausage patties, crispy hash brown rounds, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
This week’s alternate –Turkey sub.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken tenders, baked beans, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with beef and cheese nacho Doritos, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza burger pocket, steamed green beans with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Sweet spicy BBQ chicken bowl, steamed golden corn with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy crinkle cut fries, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Breadstick craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles, glazed carrots, cucumber slices.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with breadstick, tater tots, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy Joe on aloha roll, baked beans, celery sticks.
THURSDAY –Fish sticks with dinner roll, french fries, cucumber slices.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Turkey bacon wrap, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande, tater tots, cherry tomatoes.
WEDNESDAY –Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Spaghetti with meatsauce, garlic knot, tossed salad, cherry tomatoes.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich on toasted baguette, french fries, baked beans.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Turkey and cheese wrap.
MONDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, baked tater tots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Beef walking taco, golden corn, black beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger, diced carrots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, diced pears, chocolate dipped pretzel sticks.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Italian sausage peppers flatbread, crispy tater tots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Turkey bacon ranch panini, oven roasted carrots, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –General Tso’s chicken with rice, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, baked beans, crispy potato wedges, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –Buffalo chicken dipper with fresh sliced bread, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.