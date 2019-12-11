Area schools have announced the following menus for the week of Dec. 16.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Beefy macaroni and cheese with whole-grain dinner roll, glazed carrots.
TUESDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, buttered corn.
WEDNESDAY –Roast turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, whole-grain dinner roll, and frozen treat
THURSDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce and steamed broccoli.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Beefy macaroni and cheese with whole-grain dinner roll, glazed carrots.
TUESDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, buttered corn.
WEDNESDAY –Roast turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, whole-grain dinner roll, and frozen treat
THURSDAY –Chicken club sandwich, potato smiles.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce and steamed broccoli.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Sloppy Joe sandwich, green beans, tater tots, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY – Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, corn, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Hamburger, broccoli, tater tots, pears.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby cut carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, cheesy broccoli, peaches, mini rice krispy.
TUESDAY –Meatball sandwich with cheese, carrots, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken potato bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, applesauce cup.
THURSDAY –BBQ rib on roll, mixed vegetable, fresh fruit variety.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, baked beans, strawberries.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Chicken potato bowl, pizza, corn, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger pizza, calzone with sauce, cheesy broccoli, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger, meatball sub, baked beans, pineapple.
THURSDAY –Chicken patty, corn dog nuggets, carrots, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Chicken cheesesteak, quesadilla, peas, sherbet, peaches.
Glendale School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, confetti bean salad, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with mashed potatoes, golden corn, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Meatball hoagie, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Spice rubbed turkey roast, cornbread stuffing, parsley potatoes, honey glazed carrots, assorted holiday sugar cookies.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, confetti bean salad, diced pears.
TUESDAY – Popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes, golden corn, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Meatball hoagie, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Spice rubbed turkey roast, cornbread stuffing, parsley potatoes, honey glazed carrots, assorted holiday sugar cookies.
FRIDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, cheesy broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Chicken patty with roll –lettuce, tomato, cheese, broccoli, pears.
TUESDAY –Hoagie, lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato chips, chocolate or vanilla pudding, apple.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy joe, french fries, peaches.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, assorted veggies with dip, banana.
FRIDAY –French bread pizza, tossed salad, orange.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Munchable build your own pizza with flat bread.
MONDAY –Ham and cheese sub, McCain crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese soft tacos, homestyle refried beans, golden corn, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread.
THURSDAY –Steamed carrot coins.
FRIDAY –Tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –BBQ pork flat bread, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy shoestring fries, baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Homestyle turkey breast, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, warm apple crisp.
THURSDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, steamed mixed vegetables, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pizza Hut pepperoni slice, blended mixed veggies, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Super fruit craveable pretzel stick.
MONDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, “Kris” Crinkle french fries, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Sweet and sour chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, celery sticks with peanut butter.
WEDNESDAY –Hand breaded chicken with a dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, Prince Edward mix, candy cane ice cream.
THURSDAY –Grinch Kiwi Jello, hot ham and cheese on a bun, oven fries, broccoli salad, kiwi.
FRIDAY –Italian dunker with marinara sauce, fresh cucumbers, mistletoe fresh veggies, holiday sprinkled sugar cookie.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Meatball sub on a roll or General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, mistletoe fresh veggies.
TUESDAY –Variety salad bar with a dinner roll or Christmas turkey, spinach, and cranberry wrap, crinkle french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Hand breaded chicken with a dinner roll, scalloped potatoes, Prince Edward veggies, candy cane ice cream.
THURSDAY –Cheese steak with peppers and onions sandwich or hamburger with assorted toppings sandwich, potato smiles, steamed mixed veggies, kiwi.
FRIDAY –“Club” turkey ham bacon cheese sandwich or spicy and plain chicken patty on a bun, potato chips, baby carrots.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
This week’s option –Nacho munchable.
MONDAY –Sliced bologna and cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, golden diced carrots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Grilled cheese, tomato soup, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, smile potatoes, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Hamburger on a bun or cheeseburger, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Pizza Hut cheese or pepperoni slice, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Pierogies with dinner roll, steamed carrots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken cheesesteak hoagie, crispy seasoned potato wedges, seasoned green beans, refreshing fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY –Apple cinnamon Texas toast, oven grilled hashbrowns, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Frito Lay walking taco with beef and cheese, steamed corn, black beans, mixed berry applesauce.
FRIDAY –Cheesy pepperoni panini, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.