Area schools have announced the following school lunch menus for the week of Dec. 7.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Sailsbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Sailsbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Bacon cheeseburger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Hamburger on bun.
MONDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce, green beans, pears.
TUESDAY –Double stuffed pizza, carrots, strawberry cup.
WEDNESDAY –PBJ sandwich, cheesy broccoli, pineapple.
THURSDAY –Chicken smackers, baked beans, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Corn dog nuggets, peas or fresh carrots with ranch, peaches.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Cheeseburger pizza or corn dog nuggets, green beans, strawberries.
TUESDAY –BBQ rib sandwich or chicken smackers, carrots, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich or 4x6 pizza, mixed veggies, peaches.
THURSDAY –Baked potato bar or hamburger on bun, broccoli, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or BBQ sandwich, peas, mandarin oranges.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, homestyle refried beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Pepperoni pizza, steamed carrots with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY – Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed green beans with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, steamed peas with margarine, diced peaches.
FRIDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High School:
No menu submitted.
Harmony Area School District
No menu submitted.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Penne pasta with garlic bread stick, steamed broccoli with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy shoe string fries, diced pears.
FRIDAY –French baked Italian dunkers, steamed carrots with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
This week’s alternate –Turkey sub.
MONDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, steamed cauliflower with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Buffalo chicken grilled cheese, crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, oven roasted carrots, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
No menu submitted.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Italian sub.
MONDAY –Bite sized popcorn with fresh sliced bread, seasoned green beans, diced peaches.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with dinner roll, fresh baby carrots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Delicious hot dog, baked tater tots, baked beans, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, honey glazed carrots, diced pears.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken with dinner roll, crispy tater tots, baked beans, diced peaches.
TUESDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, steamed broccoli, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Beef walking taco, golden corn, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, steamed carrots with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.