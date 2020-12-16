Area schools have announced the following school lunch menus for the week of Dec. 21. There is no school Thursday or Friday due to the Christmas holiday.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Hot dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
Junior/Senior High School:
Students are currently learning virtually.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Meatball sandwich, baked beans, carrots.
TUESDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, corn.
WEDNESDAY – PB&J, baby carrots, chips, apple.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –4x6 pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, green beans, peaches.
TUESDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, mixed veggies, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Hamburger on bun, baked beans, mixed fruit.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –General Tso chicken with rice or hot dog on bun, broccoli, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Breaded chicken or pulled pork sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Hamburger on bun, chicken nuggets, mixed veggies, pears.
Glendale School
District
The school is temporarily closed. Visit the school website, www.gsd1.org, for up-to-date information concerning pick-up meals.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entrée. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, French fries, carrots, peach cup.
TUESDAY –Hot dog with roll, BBQ baked beans, corn chips, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –No students on site.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy shoestring french fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Penne pasta with garlic bread stick, steamed peas with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken cheese nachos with fluffy rice, homestyle baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High school:
This week’s alternate –Turkey sub.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken strips with fresh sliced bread, crispy shoestring French fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Beef cheese taco with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ rib patty on a bun, citrusy crinkle cut fries, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Chicken tender with dinner roll, baked beans, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Homemade mac ’n cheese with homemade cookie, stewed tomatoes, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –No school.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, garlic parm salad, French fries, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Italian wedge on flat bread with homemade cookie, sweet chili salad, side salad, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –No school.
West Branch Area School District
Students are currently learning virtually.