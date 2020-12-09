Area schools have announced the following school lunch menus for the week of Dec. 14.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, whole grain dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
TUESDAY –Turkey and cheese wrap, steamed corn.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –Christmas dinner! Roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, ice cream.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or BBQ pulled pork, french fries.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, whole grain dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
TUESDAY –Turkey and bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch sauce, steamed corn.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –Christmas dinner! Roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, ice cream.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or BBQ pulled pork, french fries.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chili cheese dog, broccoli, baby carrots, jello.
TUESDAY – Chicken nuggets, baked beans, french fries.
WEDNESDAY – Hamburger, broccoli, tater tots.
THURSDAY – Tangerine chicken, brown rice, broccoli, oriental veggie blend.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Cold turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Pizzaburger on bun, mixed veggies, pears.
TUESDAY –Meatball sandwich with cheese, side salad with dressing, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Mashed potato bowl with chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, peaches.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, carrots, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Hot dog on bun, cheesy broccoli, pineapple.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Honey BBQ chicken wrap or stuffed crust pizza, carrots, pears.
TUESDAY –Chicken club sandwich or PBJ sandwich, peas, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Mini pancakes or breakfast pizza, tater tots, peaches.
THURSDAY –Buffalo chicken pizza or chicken nuggets, cheesy veggies, pineapple.
FRIDAY –Pizzaburger on bun or BBQ ham sandwich, green beans, mixed fruit.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – French toast sticks and sausage, hashbrown patty, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, crispy crinkle cut fries, diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Oven roasted turkey and dressing, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, strawberry cup.
FRIDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fluffy white rice, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – French toast sticks with two sausage links, hashbrown patty, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, crispy crinkle cut fries, diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Oven roasted turkey and dressing, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, strawberry cup.
FRIDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fluffy white rice, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Build a burger with lettuce, cheese, tomato, pickles, onion, seasoned curly fries, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Ham, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, orange.
WEDNESDAY –No students on site.
THURSDAY –Build a burger with lettuce, cheese, tomato, pickles, onion, seasoned curly fries, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Ham, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, orange.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed green beans with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled hot dog, diced carrots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
This week’s alternate –Ham and cheese sub.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken strips with fresh sliced bread, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, oven roasted carrots, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ pulled pork sandwich, crispy seasoned potato wedges, diced pears.
THURSDAY –General Tso chicken bowl, steamed broccoli with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Cheesy pepperoni stromboli, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternates –Yogurt craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, french fries, red pepper strips.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande over tortilla chips, baked beans, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Toasted cheese sandwich, tater tots, caesar salad.
THURSDAY –Holiday turkey meal, mashed potatoes, steamed corn.
FRIDAY –Cheesy pizza sticks with dipping sauce, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
Middle and high school:
This week’s alternates –Crispy chicken salad or turkey/cheddar/bacon flatbread.
MONDAY –General Tso’s chicken, buffalo salad, rice pilaf, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles, buffalo parm ranch BBQ salad, steamed broccoli, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog on a roll,, garlic parm salad, homemade chili, sliced cucumbers.
THURSDAY –Holiday turkey meal, sweet chili salad, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn.
FRIDAY –Philly cheesesteak on a toasted baguette with creamy horseradish, buffalo salad, french fries, carrot sticks.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Ham and cheese sub.
MONDAY –Chicken corn dog, baked beans, baked tater tots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, golden corn, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger, diced carrots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Spice rubbed turkey roast, stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed corn, citrusy mandarin oranges, ice cream cup.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pasta bar –chicken Alfredo or pasta with meatballs, garlic bread stick, romaine side salad, apple crisp.
WEDNESDAY –Italian sausage peppers flatbread, seasoned green beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Spice rubbed turkey roast, stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, golden corn, ice cream cup.
FRIDAY –Italian Stromboli, romaine side salad, juicy sliced peaches.