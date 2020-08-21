Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of August 24.
These school districts are starting mid-week, Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the district.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –Tangerine chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, french fries or cole slaw.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, french fries or cole slaw.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –yogurt with string cheese and crackers
THURSDAY –Chicken tenders, carrots, pears.
FRIDAY –Hamburger on bun, green beans, peaches. sHigh school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices.
Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
THURSDAY –Hamburger on bun or chicken smackers, carrots, peaches.
FRIDAY –Meatball sandwich or chicken patty sandwich, mixed veggies, pears.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
WEDNESDAY – Meal will consist of a main entree and citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Meal will consist of a main entree and diced pears.
FRIDAY – Meal will consist of a main entree, steamed golden corn with margarine, and tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High School:
WEDNESDAY – Deluxe Philly steak n’ cheese sub, crispy oven baked fries.
THURSDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, juilcy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Cheeseburger, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Moshannon Valley School District
This week’s alternate –Ham and cheese sandwich.
Elementary:
WEDNESDAY –Meatball mozzarella hoagie, crispy seasoned potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pork BBQ sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
WEDNESDAY –Pork BBQ sandwich, crispy seasoned potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, homestyle refried beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Breadstick dipper craveable turkey and cheese sandwich.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken with dinner roll, mashed potatoes, fresh cucumber slices.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajita wrap, tater tots, steamed corn.
FRIDAY –Toasted pepperoni pizza flatbread sandwich, diced tomatoes, roasted zucchini.
Middle and high school:
This week’s alternates –Chef’s salad or turkey and spinach wrap
WEDNESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, carrot sticks, side Caesar salad.
THURSDAY –Classic toasted cheese sandwich, tater tots, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Popcorn chicken and mashed potato bowl topped with cheddar cheese and a dinner roll, steamed corn, carrot sticks.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, crispy potato wedges, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
THURSDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, refried beans, steamed golden corn with margarine, citrusy mandarin orange.
FRIDAY –BBQ pork riblet hoagie, crispy potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.