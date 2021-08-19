Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Aug. 23. School begins Wednesday or Thursday for most area students.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, fresh and canned fruit and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries and baked beans.
THURSDAY –Tangerine chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or barbecued pulled pork sandwich, corn or cole slaw.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries and baked beans.
THURSDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or barbecued pulled pork sandwich, corn or cole slaw.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Hamburger on bun.
THURSDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, green beans, peaches.
FRIDAY –Chicken smackers, broccoli, pears.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork sandwich or cheeseburger on bun, peas, peaches.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza or chicken patty sandwich, corn, mixed fruit.
Glendale
School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Assorted canned fruit is served with all meals.
WEDNESDAY – Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crinkle-cut fries.
THURSDAY – Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes.
FRIDAY – Pasta with meat sauce, sliced bread, steamed green beans with margarine.
Junior-Senior High School:
WEDNESDAY – Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, tater tots.
THURSDAY – Popcorn chicken bowl with sliced bread.
FRIDAY – Pasta with meat sauce, sliced bread, steamed broccoli with margarine.
Harmony Area
School District
No menu submitted
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
Alternate meal choice –Ham and cheese sandwich.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, crinkle-cut fries, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken, sliced bread, mashed potatoes with gravy, sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Hot ham cheese sandwich, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
Alternate menu choice –Chicken patty sandwich.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, tater tots, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with sliced bread, sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Ham and cheese pinwheel, steamed broccoli with margarine, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Nacho craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
WEDNESDAY –Dino chicken nuggets with dinner roll, smiley face fries, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Hamburger on a bun, tater tots, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Cheese or pepperoni pizza, green beans, cucumber slices.
Middle and high school:
WEDNESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich with buffalo sauce, tater tots, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Philly cheesesteak on a toasted baguette with creamy horseradish, french fries, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Loaded bacon and cheddar pierogis, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes.
West Branch Area School District
No menu submitted.