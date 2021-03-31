Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of April 5. There is no school Monday due to Easter Break.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
TUESDAY –No school.WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic bread stick.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, dinner roll, steamed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic bread stick.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, dinner roll, steamed carrots.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
TUESDAY – No school.
WEDNESDAY – Poppyseed chicken, dinner roll, broccoli, corn.
THURSDAY – Meatball sandwich, baked beans, carrots.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Pulled pork sandwich.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Mashed potato bowl with chicken, corn, peaches.
THURSDAY –4x6 pizza, baked beans or fresh veggie with ranch, pears.
FRIDAY –Sloppy Joe sandwich, carrots, mixed fruit.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Domino’s Smart Slice pizza or hamburger on bun, side salad or corn, peaches.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork and pepperjack wrap or corn dog nuggets, side salad or peas, pears.
FRIDAY –Chicken nuggets or meatball sandwich, side salad or green beans, mandarin oranges.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
TUESDAY – French Toast sticks with two sausage patties, crispy tater tots, juicy diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Pizza burger, steamed carrots with margarine, sliced luscious strawberries.
THURSDAY – Pasta with homemade meat sauce, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Corn dog nuggets, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, mixed fruit.
Junior-Senior High School:
TUESDAY – French Toast sticks with two sausage patties, crispy tater tots, juicy diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Pizza burger, steamed carrots with margarine, sliced luscious strawberries.
THURSDAY – Pasta with homemade meat sauce, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Pork BBQ sandwich, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, mixed fruit.
Harmony Area
School District
No menu submitted.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey and cheese sandwich on sliced bread.
MONDAY –Happy Easter, no school.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed carrots with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Happy Easter, no school.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Uncrustables or ham and cheese sandwich.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza burgers, french fries, cucumber slices.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese on a pretzel roll, baked beans, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Stromboli roll-up with dipping sauce, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Soft beef tacos, french fries, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajitas in soft tortilla with sauteed peppers and onions, mixed vegetable, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Stromboli roll-up with cheesy pizza sticks, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Turkey and cheese wrap.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets with bread, crispy tater tots, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Beef walking taco, dinner roll, golden corn, black beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, green beans, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –No school, Easter vacation.
TUESDAY –No school, Easter vacation.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken Alfredo or pasta with meatballs, garlic breadstick, romaine side salad, warm peach crisp.
THURSDAY –Roasted mushroom jalapeno cheeseburger, oven roasted carrots, roasted chickpeas, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Assorted pizza –BBQ chicken, cheesy white, Hawaiian or Pickle, golden corn, pineapple tidbits.