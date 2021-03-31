Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Light rain early...then periods of snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light rain early...then periods of snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.