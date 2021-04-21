Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of April 26.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Hot dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY –Hot pork and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
THURSDAY –Meatball and cheese sub, tater tots.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Hot dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY –Hot pork and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
THURSDAY –Meatball and cheese sub, tater tots.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, corn, fruit.
TUESDAY – Chicken strip salad, dinner rolls, baby carrots, fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, fruit, jello.
THURSDAY – Taco salad, corn, refried beans, fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, fruit.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Hamburger on bun.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, corn, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza, green beans or carrots with ranch, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Mini french toast, potato rounds, peaches.
THURSDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce, carrots or salad, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Pizza lunchable, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Taco wrap or hot dog on bun, side salad or baked beans, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Mashed potato bowl with chicken or BBQ rib sandwich, side salad or mashed potatoes, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken smackers or turkey, ham, and cheese sub, side salad or mixed veggies, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich or stuffed crust pizza, side salad or french fries, peaches.
FRIDAY –Chicken Alfredo or meat sauce, side salad or seasoned noodles, applesauce.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy tater tots, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Pepperoni pizza, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, baked beans, diced pears.
THURSDAY – Beefaroni with fresh sliced bread, steamed peas with margarine, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY – Breaded pork patty with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, juicy diced peaches.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy tater tots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Spicy taco pizza on Rich’s crust, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, baked beans, diced pears.
THURSDAY – Beefaroni with fresh sliced bread, steamed peas with margarine, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY – Breaded pork patty with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, juicy diced peaches.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Hot dog with roll, smiley fries, pretzels, peach slices.
TUESDAY –Regular or spicy chicken patty with roll, mac and cheese, green beans, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chili, corn bread, tossed salad, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey sandwich, oven fries, glazed carrots, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –French bread pizza, tossed salad, grapes.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed golden corn with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ rib patty on a bun, crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage, crispy tater tots, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Turkey bacon ranch wrap, crispy crinkle cut fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, homestyle refried beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Salisbury steak with gravy, fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Nacho craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Dino chicken nuggets with dinner roll, smiley face fries, red pepper strips.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with garlic stick, baked beans, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Potato and cheddar pierogis, tater tots, broccoli salad.
THURSDAY –Chicken and waffles, mashed potatoes, steamed corn.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, green beans, carrot sticks.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Philly cheesesteak wrap, baked beans, red pepper strips.
TUESDAY –Spicy chicken patty on a roll with buffalo parm ranch, french fries, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Cowboy burger with cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce, tater tots, cole slaw.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken and mashed potato bowl topped with cheddar cheese and a dinner roll, steamed broccoli, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Loaded bacon and cheddar pierogis, glazed carrots, cherry tomatoes.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Turkey and cheese wrap.
MONDAY –French toast sticks and sausage, baked tater tots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese soft taco, steamed corn, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled hot dog on a bun, crispy seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, diced carrots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, seasoned green beans, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, crispy tater tots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Italian stromboli, oven roasted carrots, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –General Tso’s chicken with rice, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey and gravy over a biscuit, creamy mashed potatoes, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.