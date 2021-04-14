Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of April 19.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, whole grain dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
TUESDAY –Turkey and cheese wrap, steamed corn.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –Tangerine chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, mixed veggies.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, whole grain dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
TUESDAY –Turkey and bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch, sauce, steamed corn.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, mixed veggies.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Uncrustable, baked beans, tater tots, fruit.
TUESDAY – Chili cheese dog, broccoli, baby carrots, jello, fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Tangerine chicken, brown rice, dinner roll, broccoli veggie blend, fruit.
THURSDAY – Pulled pork sandwich, string cheese, sweet potato fries, vegetable, fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, fruit.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Chicken patty sandwich.
MONDAY –BBQ chicken strips, cheesy broccoli, pears.
TUESDAY –Nachos with cheese and taco meat, fresh carrots with ranch, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Honey BBQ chicken wrap, mixed veggies, fresh fruit variety.
THURSDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, green beans or salad, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, peas, applesauce.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Mini pancakes or breakfast sandwich, side salad or potato rounds, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza or cold turkey and cheese sandwich, side salad or green beans, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Walking taco or bacon and cheese pierogis, side salad or carrots, pears.
THURSDAY –Loaded french fries or stuffed shells, side salad or California blend, pineapple.
FRIDAY –Roasted chicken or chicken bacon ranch pizza, side salad or broccoli, applesauce.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed carrots with margarine, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Soft beef cheese tacos, baked beans, diced pears.
THURSDAY – Homemade meatloaf with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY – Grilled hot dog, crispy tater tots, mixed fruit.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Popcorn chicken Po’boy sandwich, steamed carrots with margarine, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Beef cheese hard taco with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, juicy diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Homemade meatloaf with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY – Early dismissal.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Build-a-burger, lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, pickles, baked beans, mac salad, apple.
TUESDAY –Walking taco, corn chips, meat sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, sour cream, black beans, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –“KFC” bowl, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, cheese, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Plain or BBQ ham on a plain or pretzel roll, green beans, banana.
FRIDAY –Homemade pizza, caesar salad, orange.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Grilled hot dog, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
This week’s alternate –Ham cheese sub.
MONDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed green beans with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Salisbury steak with gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese with tomato soup, steamed carrots with margarine, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –M.Y.O. pizza craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken patty on a bun, french fries, steamed broccoli.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with garlic stick, baked beans, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog on a bun with french fries, celery sticks.
THURSDAY –Lasagna rollup with bread stick, green beans, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, celery sticks, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Chicken tenders with rice pilaf and Asian BBQ sauce, baked beans, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, steamed corn, cherry tomatoes.
WEDNESDAY –Hot ham and cheese on an Aloha roll, french fries, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Egg, ham and cheese sandwich, hash brown potato, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, mixed vegetable, broccoli salad.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Italian wrap.
MONDAY –Turkey and cheese wrap, baked tater tots, baked beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with dinner roll, blended mixed vegetables, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meatsauce, seasoned green beans, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Breaded chicken sandwich, crispy seasoned potato wedges, citrusy mandarin oranges, dirt pudding parfait.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, honey glazed carrots, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Turkey, bacon, cheese wrap, crispy seasoned potato wedges, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Beef taco with bread, black beans, steamed golden corn with margarine, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken stir fry with fresh sliced bread, vegetable fried rice or lo mein noodles, fortune cookie, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Waffles and sausage patty, crispy tater tots, warm peach crispy, dirt pudding parfait.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, steamed carrots with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.