Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of April 12.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, french fries.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, french fries.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Bacon cheeseburger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Corn dog, baked beans, green beans.
TUESDAY – Sloppy Joe sandwich, string cheese, tater tots, salad.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken nuggets, baked beans, french fries.
THURSDAY – Nachos with beef and cheese, salad, corn.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Cold turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Mini pancakes, potato rounds, peaches.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza, broccoli, mixed fruit or apple slices.
WEDNESDAY –Walking taco, corn, pears or banana.
THURSDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich, fresh veggies with ranch, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Hot dog on bun, baked beans, pineapple or fresh fruit.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Baked potato bar or chicken patty sandwich, side salad or broccoli, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Pulled pork sandwich or cheeseburger on bun, side salad or tots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken Alfredo or PBJ sandwich, side salad or broccoli, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Pizzaburger on bun, chicken club sandwich, side salad or carrots, peaches.
FRIDAY –Honey BBQ chicken wrap or pierogis, side salad or peas, pears.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, juicy diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Pizza pasta bake with fresh sliced bread, golden corn, diced pears.
THURSDAY – Birds nest with dinner roll, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY – BBQ rib sandwich, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, mixed fruit.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Loaded fries with beef cheese fresh sliced bread, juicy diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Pizza pasta bake with fresh sliced bread, golden corn, diced pears.
THURSDAY – Birds nest with dinner rolls, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY – BBQ rib sandwich, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, blueberries.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Hobo or toasted cheese, tomato soup, crackers, cucumber slices with dip, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken fajitas, peppers and onions, Spanish rice, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Cook’s choice.
THURSDAY –Burger gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, buttered carrots, peach cup.
FRIDAY –Round pizza, tossed salad, grapes.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy crinkle cut fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, steamed green beans with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ rib patty on a bun, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed carrots with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, steamed green beans with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, oven roasted carrots, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Breadstick craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –“Grilled cheese day”, toasted cheese sandwich, glazed carrots, cucumber slices.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande over tortilla chips, tater tots, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Homemade mac ’n cheese, baked beans, celery sticks.
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets with breadstick, french fries, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –“Grilled cheese day”, classic toasted cheese sandwich, stewed tomatoes, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –BBQ pork nachos grande with diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream and jalapenos, baked beans, cherry tomatoes.
WEDNESDAY –“Steamboat” pulled pork and cheese on a toasted baguette, french fries, cole slaw.
THURSDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Loaded bacon and cheddar pierogis, mixed vegetables, celery sticks.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Ham and cheese hoagie.
MONDAY –Grilled cheese with tomato soup, steamed corn, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, blended mixed vegetables, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, crispy seasoned potato wedges, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Meatball hoagie, baked tater tots, baked beans, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed carrots, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich or jalapeno grilled cheese, tomato soup, blended mixed vegetables, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Beef walking taco, dinner roll, steamed corn, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Double hot dog on buns, baked beans, crispy seasoned potato wedges, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, blended mixed vegetables, tropical pineapple tidbits.