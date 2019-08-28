Area schools have provided the following menus for the week of Sept. 2. All schools are closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Clearfield Area

School District

Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.

Elementary school menu:

Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.

TUESDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, buttered corn

WEDNESDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans

THURSDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles

FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans

High school menu:

Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.

TUESDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, buttered corn

WEDNESDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans

THURSDAY –Chicken club sandwich, potato smiles

FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans

Curwensville Area

School District

Elementary school menu:

Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.

TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken, green beans, sorbet

WEDNESDAY –Cheese ravioli with sauce, carrots, elf crackers

THURSDAY –Hamburger on roll, peas, sorbet

FRIDAY Double stuffed crust pizza, cheesy broccoli, Scooby Doo crackers

High school menu:

Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.

TUESDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce, taco wraps, side salad, baked beans, mandarin oranges

WEDNESDAY –Sriracha chicken on rice, cheese and bacon pierogis, side salad, carrots, sorbet, pears

THURSDAY –Chicken alfredo, BBQ rib on roll, side salad, corn, mixed fruit

FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, pulled pork on roll, side salad, stewed tomatoes, sorbet, pineapple

Glendale

School District

Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.

Elementary:

TUESDAY –Italian panini, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches

WEDNESDAY: Breaded chicken sticks with dinner roll, glazed carrots, black beans, tropical pineapple tidbits

THURSDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, seasoned green beans, diced pears

FRIDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, crisp tater tots, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, mixed fruit

Junior-Senior High School:

TUESDAY –Italian panini, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches

WEDNESDAY: Breaded chicken sticks with dinner roll, glazed carrots, black beans, tropical pineapple tidbits

THURSDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, seasoned green beans, diced pears

FRIDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, crisp tater tots, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, mixed fruit

Harmony Area

School District

Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.

TUESDAY –Chicken patty with roll, lettuce, tomato, cheese, oven fries, peaches

WEDNESDAY –Tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, refried beans, corn, orange

THURSDAY –Plain or BBQ rib sandwich, broccoli with cheese, raisins

FRIDAY –French bread pizza, caesar salad, milk

Moshannon Valley School District

Elementary:

TUESDAY –Pepperoni roll, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits

WEDNESDAY –Turkey hoagie, crisp tater tots, diced pears

THURSDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, dinner roll, golden sweet corn, homestyle refried beans, mixed fruit

FRIDAY –Chicken corn dog nuggets with whole grain bread slice, crispy shoestring fries, tropical pineapple tidbits

Junior-Senior High school:

TUESDAY –Pepperoni roll, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits

WEDNESDAY –Turkey hoagie, crisp tater tots, diced pears

THURSDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, dinner roll, golden sweet corn, homestyle refried beans, mixed fruit

FRIDAY –Chicken corn dog nuggets with whole grain bread slice, crispy shoestring fries, tropical pineapple tidbits

Philipsburg-Osceola

School District

Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.

Elementary:

TUESDAY –Chicken patty on a bun or ham and cheese craeable on a bun, oven fries, baked beans

WEDNESDAY –Texas toasted cheese sandwich or ham and cheese craveable on a bun, spinach salad, tomato soup

THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patties or ham and cheese craveable on a bun, hash brown potato, baby carrots

FRIDAY –Cheesy max sticks with marinara sauce or ham and cheese craveable on a bun, red pepper strips, cucumber slices

Middle and high school:

TUESDAY –Cowboy burger on a bun, nacho grande tortilla chips, baked beans, seasoned rice

WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread, steamed broccoli, romaine lettuce

THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patties or BBQ ham on a bun, hash brown, steamed carrots

FRIDAY –BBQ ribby on a bun or Philly cheese steak on a roll, peppers and onions, oven fries

West Branch Area

School District

Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.

Elementary school:

TUESDAY –Breaded chicken patty sandwich or hamburger, steamed broccoli, diced pears

WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread or breaded spicy chicken sandwich, crispy oven baked fries, baked banes, chilled applesauce

THURSDAY –Pepperoni pizza or cheese pizza, garden salad, diced peaches

FRIDAY –Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll or tuna salad sandwich, steamed peas, tropical pineapple tidbits

Middle/High school:

TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl waffle cone or popcorn chicken bowl with biscuit, with golden corn, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, citrusy mandarin oranges

WEDNESDAY –Chicken sliders, crispy oven baked fries, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits, tomato cucumber salad

THURSDAY –Burger or chicken sandwich, juicy cheeseburger on a bun, spicy chicken patty sandwich, crispy chicken patty sandwich, grilled chicken patty sandwich, seasoned green beans, apple delight

FRIDAY –Italian stromboli, seasoned green beans, cherry applesauce

