Area schools have provided the following menus for the week of Sept. 2. All schools are closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
TUESDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, buttered corn
WEDNESDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans
THURSDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
TUESDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, buttered corn
WEDNESDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans
THURSDAY –Chicken club sandwich, potato smiles
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans
Curwensville Area
School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken, green beans, sorbet
WEDNESDAY –Cheese ravioli with sauce, carrots, elf crackers
THURSDAY –Hamburger on roll, peas, sorbet
FRIDAY Double stuffed crust pizza, cheesy broccoli, Scooby Doo crackers
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
TUESDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce, taco wraps, side salad, baked beans, mandarin oranges
WEDNESDAY –Sriracha chicken on rice, cheese and bacon pierogis, side salad, carrots, sorbet, pears
THURSDAY –Chicken alfredo, BBQ rib on roll, side salad, corn, mixed fruit
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, pulled pork on roll, side salad, stewed tomatoes, sorbet, pineapple
Glendale
School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
TUESDAY –Italian panini, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches
WEDNESDAY: Breaded chicken sticks with dinner roll, glazed carrots, black beans, tropical pineapple tidbits
THURSDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, seasoned green beans, diced pears
FRIDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, crisp tater tots, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, mixed fruit
Junior-Senior High School:
TUESDAY –Italian panini, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches
WEDNESDAY: Breaded chicken sticks with dinner roll, glazed carrots, black beans, tropical pineapple tidbits
THURSDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, seasoned green beans, diced pears
FRIDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, crisp tater tots, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, mixed fruit
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty with roll, lettuce, tomato, cheese, oven fries, peaches
WEDNESDAY –Tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, refried beans, corn, orange
THURSDAY –Plain or BBQ rib sandwich, broccoli with cheese, raisins
FRIDAY –French bread pizza, caesar salad, milk
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
TUESDAY –Pepperoni roll, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits
WEDNESDAY –Turkey hoagie, crisp tater tots, diced pears
THURSDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, dinner roll, golden sweet corn, homestyle refried beans, mixed fruit
FRIDAY –Chicken corn dog nuggets with whole grain bread slice, crispy shoestring fries, tropical pineapple tidbits
Junior-Senior High school:
TUESDAY –Pepperoni roll, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits
WEDNESDAY –Turkey hoagie, crisp tater tots, diced pears
THURSDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, dinner roll, golden sweet corn, homestyle refried beans, mixed fruit
FRIDAY –Chicken corn dog nuggets with whole grain bread slice, crispy shoestring fries, tropical pineapple tidbits
Philipsburg-Osceola
School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
TUESDAY –Chicken patty on a bun or ham and cheese craeable on a bun, oven fries, baked beans
WEDNESDAY –Texas toasted cheese sandwich or ham and cheese craveable on a bun, spinach salad, tomato soup
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patties or ham and cheese craveable on a bun, hash brown potato, baby carrots
FRIDAY –Cheesy max sticks with marinara sauce or ham and cheese craveable on a bun, red pepper strips, cucumber slices
Middle and high school:
TUESDAY –Cowboy burger on a bun, nacho grande tortilla chips, baked beans, seasoned rice
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread, steamed broccoli, romaine lettuce
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patties or BBQ ham on a bun, hash brown, steamed carrots
FRIDAY –BBQ ribby on a bun or Philly cheese steak on a roll, peppers and onions, oven fries
West Branch Area
School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
TUESDAY –Breaded chicken patty sandwich or hamburger, steamed broccoli, diced pears
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread or breaded spicy chicken sandwich, crispy oven baked fries, baked banes, chilled applesauce
THURSDAY –Pepperoni pizza or cheese pizza, garden salad, diced peaches
FRIDAY –Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll or tuna salad sandwich, steamed peas, tropical pineapple tidbits
Middle/High school:
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl waffle cone or popcorn chicken bowl with biscuit, with golden corn, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, citrusy mandarin oranges
WEDNESDAY –Chicken sliders, crispy oven baked fries, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits, tomato cucumber salad
THURSDAY –Burger or chicken sandwich, juicy cheeseburger on a bun, spicy chicken patty sandwich, crispy chicken patty sandwich, grilled chicken patty sandwich, seasoned green beans, apple delight
FRIDAY –Italian stromboli, seasoned green beans, cherry applesauce