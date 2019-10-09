Local school districts have announced their school lunch menus for the week of Oct. 14:
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –No school (Act 80 day)
TUESDAY –Wonderbites, buttered noodles, whole grain roll, sweet peas.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
FRIDAY –Cheeseburger, curly fries or baked beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –No school (Act 80 day)
TUESDAY –Wonderbites, buttered noodles, whole grain roll, sweet peas.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
FRIDAY –Stampede burger, curly fries or baked beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY –No school, teacher in-service.
TUESDAY –Sloppy Joe on a roll, sweet potato fries, broccoli, apple.
WEDNESDAY –Taco salad, refried beans, corn, peaches.
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, broccoli, apple.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, fruit.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –Meatball sandwich with cheese, baked beans, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken, corn, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –BBQ rib on roll with sauce, tater tots/vegetable mix, sorbet, pineapple.
FRIDAY –Pizza, broccoli, giant goldfish crackers, mixed fruit.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –Walking tacos, pierogis, corn.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken alfredo, chicken nuggets, broccoli, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Flaming hot chicken sub, stuffed shells, peas, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Hamburger on roll, buffalo chicken pizza, tater tots, pears.
Glendale
School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, crispy shoe string fries, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks and sausage, crisp tater tots, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta and homemade meat sauce with fresh bread, garden salad, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, applesauce.
FRIDAY –No school.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, crispy shoe string fries, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks and sausage, crisp tater tots, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta and homemade meat sauce with fresh bread, garden salad, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, applesauce.
FRIDAY –No school.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk.
Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty (regular or spicy) with roll, french fries, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Roast pork, sauerkraut, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, banana.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, carrots and celery with dip, apple.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s daily alternate –lunch munchable build your own pizza with flat bread.
MONDAY –Act 80 day.
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, crisp tater tots, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patty, parsley potatoes, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Sizzling Italiano Panini, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Act 80 day.
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, crisp tater tots, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patty, parsley potatoes, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Sizzling Italiano Panini, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
Weekly alternate –Ham and cheese craveable on a bun
MONDAY –No school –in service day.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty on a bun, french fries, baked beans, fresh mushrooms.
WEDNESDAY –Texas toasted cheese sandwich, spinach salad, tomato soup.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patty, hash brown potato, baby carrots.
FRIDAY –Cheesy max sticks with marinara sauce, roasted pumpkin, broccoli salad.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –No school –in service day.
TUESDAY –Cowboy burger (onion ring, cheese, BBQ sauce) on a bun or nacho grande tortilla chips, baked beans, seasoned rice.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread, steamed broccoli, Italian salad.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patties or BBQ ham on a bun, hash brown, roasted pumpkin.
FRIDAY –BBQ ribby on a bun or Philly cheese steak on a roll, peppers and onions, oven fries.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Delicious hot dog.
MONDAY –No school, teacher in-service.
TUESDAY –Fall visitor lunch day, turkey pot roast over mashed potatoes with two ounce biscuit, warm apple crisp.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, broccoli salad, assorted juice.
THURSDAY –Corn dog nuggets, emoji potatoes, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Pizza Hut cheese or pepperoni pizza slice, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –No school, teacher in-service.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, cheesy steamed broccoli, sliced luscious strawberries.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza stick, seasoned green beans, chilled applesauce.
THURSDAY –Chicken alfredo or spaghetti and meatballs, garlic breadstick, romaine side salad, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese or spaghetti bolognese grilled cheese, tomato soup, steamed peas, blueberries.