Area schools have provided the following menus for the week of Oct. 7.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Mashed potato bowl, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, buttered corn.
WEDNESDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans.
THURSDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Mashed potato bowl, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, buttered corn.
WEDNESDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans.
THURSDAY –Chicken club sandwich, potato smiles.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY –Corn dogs, baked beans, baby carrots, apples.
TUESDAY –Poppyseed chicken, broccoli, corn, roll, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti, salad, green beans, breadstick, pears.
THURSDAY –Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, fruit.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Hot ham and cheese, carrots, peaches, goldfish.
TUESDAY –Walking tacos, broccoli, goldfish, strawberries.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets, vegetable mix, Keebler elf crackers, pears.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger on roll, peas, sorbet, sorbet, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Cheese-filled mozzarella sticks, baked beans, giant Goldfish crackers, applesauce.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Breaded chicken filet, fajita chicken wrap, baked fries, mixed veggies, strawberries.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, chicken bacon ranch pizza, corn, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, pizzaburger, tomato soup, goldfish, pears.
THURSDAY –Stromboli with sauce, chicken patty on roll, green beans, sorbet, pineapple.
FRIDAY –General Tso’s chicken, chicken pizza quesadilla, brown rice, broccoli, peaches.
Glendale School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Italian dunkers with meat sauce, garden salad, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crisp tater tots, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Beef and cheese nacho grande with bread, steamed corn, refried beans, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Italian dunkers with meat sauce, garden salad, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crisp tater tots, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Beef and cheese nacho grande with bread, steamed corn, refried beans, diced pears.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Chicken bacon ranch sandwich, french fries, lettuce, tomato, orange.
TUESDAY –Walking tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, refried beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Fish sticks, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, peaches.
THURSDAY –Breakfast for lunch, french toast sticks, sausage, has brown patty, fruit juice.
FRIDAY –Chicken or cheese quesadillas, veggies and dip, apple.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s daily alternate –Nacho munchable
MONDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, steamed green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, steamed carrot coins, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Crispy chicken strips with fresh sliced bread, crisp tater tots, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Salisbury steak, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –BBQ pork flat bread, crisp tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –General Tso chicken bowl, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, crispy seasoned potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Salisbury steak, dinner roll, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrot coins, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
Weekly alternate –Turkey and cheese craveable on a bun.
MONDAY –Cowboy burger on a bun (cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce), curly fries, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Loaded bacon/cheddar pierogis with dinner roll, baby carrots, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball sub on a roll, potato wedge, romaine salad.
THURSDAY –Hot dog on a bun, tater tots, roasted pumpkin.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust cheese pizza, sweet potato fries, creamy cucumber salad.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Bean burrito bowl in a tortilla bowl or chicken tenders with a dinner roll, seasoned rice, roasted pumpkin.
TUESDAY –Hot dog on a bun or cheeseburger on a bun, tater tots, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Salisbury steak with a dinner roll, mashed potatoes, tasty green beans.
THURSDAY –Buffalo chicken on flat bread or hot ham and cheese on a bun, oven fries, steamed carrots.
FRIDAY –Turkey and cheese melt on a croissant or chicken patty sandwich, steamed broccoli, spinach salad.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
MONDAY –Sliced bologna and cheese sandwich, golden diced carrots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Chicken cheese steak or Philly cheesesteak sub, emoji potatoes, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Walking taco with nacho chips and fresh sliced bread, golden corn, black beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, romaine side salad, mixed berry applesauce.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Pierogies with dinner roll, steamed carrots, chilled applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken cheesesteak hoagie, crispy seasoned potato wedges, seasoned green beans, refreshing fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY –Apple cinnamon Texas toast, oven grilled hashbrowns, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Turkey pot roast, dinner roll, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Breaded chicken sticks with dinner roll, crisp tater tots, cherry applesauce.