Area schools have announced the following menus for the week of Nov. 11.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –No school. Act 80 day.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
WEDNESDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans.
THURSDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –No school. Act 80 day.
TUESDAY –Mashed potato bowl, whole grain dinner roll.
WEDNESDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans.
THURSDAY –Chicken club sandwich, potato smiles.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Tangerine chicken, brown rice, broccoli, fruit.
TUESDAY – Meatball sandwich, baked beans, baby cut carrots, peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Ham, egg, and cheese cup, hash brown, fruit.
THURSDAY – Nachos with beef and cheese, salad, broccoli, fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, fruit
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, carrots, peaches.
TUESDAY –Meatball sandwich with cheese, baked beans, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken, corn, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –BBQ rib on roll with sauce, tater tots/vegetable mix, sorbet, pineapple.
FRIDAY –Pizza, broccoli, giant goldfish crackers, mandarin oranges.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Meatball sub, chicken club sandwich, baked beans, sherbet, peaches.
TUESDAY –Walking tacos, pierogis, corn, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken alfredo, chicken nuggets, broccoli, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Flaming hot chicken sub, stuffed shells, peas, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Hamburger on a roll, buffalo chicken pizza, tater tots, pears.
Glendale
School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – No school.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, baked beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
THURSDAY – Bite sized popcorn chicken, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – No school.
TUESDAY – Cheese steak beef, baked beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken bowl, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Buffalo chicken pizza, seasoned green beans, juicy sliced peaches.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –Fish sticks, roll, parsley potatoes, tossed salad, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken fajitas, peppers and onions, Spanish rice, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Meatloaf, scallop potatoes, glazed carrots, banana.
FRIDAY –Dippy pizza, caesar salad, apple.
Moshannon Valley School District
Weekly alternate — build your own pizza with flat bread.
Elementary:
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese pretzel roll, steamed green beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Mighty meatball hoagie, steamed carrot coins, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork BBQ on a bun, golden corn, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –Sloppy joe on a bun, steamed peas, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Beef gyro with lettuce, tomato, and sauce, golden corn, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Crispy chicken strips with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, parsley potatoes, diced pears
FRIDAY –Action station, french toast, sausage patty, McCain crispy tater tots, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
Weekly alternate –PBJ craveable.
MONDAY –Beef and cheddar walking taco, Spanish rice, lettuce and tomato.
TUESDAY –BBQ ham on a bun, seasoned noodles, baked beans, dates.
WEDNESDAY –Roasted turkey and gravy with a dinner roll, mashed potato, Prince Edward veggie blend, cranberry sauce/ice cream.
THURSDAY –Egg, cheese, and sausage on a croissant, tater tots, baby carrots.
FRIDAY –French bread pizza with marinara sauce, red pepper strips, Italian salad.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with a dinner roll, bang’n shrimp taco on a soft tortilla, seasoned rice, steamed carrots.
TUESDAY –Hawaiian pork with pineapple slaw ciabatta roll or chicken parmesan on a bun, oven fries, romaine salad, dates.
WEDNESDAY –Roasted turkey and gravy with a dinner roll, mashed potatoes, Prince Edward beans, cranberry sauce/ice cream.
THURSDAY –Buffalo chicken on flat bread or mountie sub on a roll, potato wedges, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Beef and cheese tacos, Spanish rice or french bread pizza with marinara sauce, red pepper strips, garden salad.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
MONDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, golden corn, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Hamburger or cheeseburger, baked beans, McCain crispy tater tots, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, creamy mashed potatoes, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Pizza stick, marinara sauce, garden salad, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese, tomato soup, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Apple cinnamon Texas toast, chicken sausage patty, oven grilled hash browns, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese panini, chicken noodle soup, carrot coins, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken sliders, crispy oven baked fries, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits, tomato cucumber salad.
THURSDAY –Spice rubbed turkey roast, stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, golden corn, pumpkin pie.
FRIDAY –Pizza burger pocket, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches.