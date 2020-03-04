Area school districts have announced the following lunch menus for the week of March 9.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Beefy macaroni and cheese, whole grain dinner roll, sweet peas.
TUESDAY –Hot dog or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, french fries or baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Turkey and cheese on pretzel roll, buttered corn.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Cheese ravioli, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Beefy macaroni and cheese, whole grain dinner roll, sweet peas.
TUESDAY –Hot dog or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, french fries or baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Turkey and bacon wedge with chipotle ranch sauce.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Cheese ravioli, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Toasted ham and cheese, tomato soup, peaches.
TUESDAY – Taco salad, corn, refried beans, fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Tangerine chicken, brown rice, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Fish sticks, dinner roll, broccoli, corn, fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Chicken patty sandwich.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, carrots, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Hamburger on roll, baked beans, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Diced chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, pears and giant graham crackers.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, green beans, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, broccoli, fresh fruit variety.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, stuffed crust pizza, mixed vegetables, pineapple.
TUESDAY –Meatsauce with pasta, roasted chicken with pasta, carrots, strawberries.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, corn dog nuggets, peas, peaches.
THURSDAY –Sloppy joe sandwich, popcorn chicken (regular and spicy), green beans, pears.
FRIDAY –Flaming hot chicken sub, stuffed shells, corn, applesauce.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
No menu received.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, crispy oven baked fries, baked beans, diced pears.
TUESDAY – Creamy mashed potatoes with gravy.
WEDNESDAY – Italian dunkers, garlic salad, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – French toast sticks and sausage, McCain crispy tater tots.
FRIDAY – No school.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –BBQ or plain pulled pork on plain or pretzel roll, cole slaw, apple.
TUESDAY –Sloppy Joe, baked potato, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, dinner roll, oven fries, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, banana.
FRIDAY –Round pizza or fish sticks with roll, celery and carrots with dip, orange.
Moshannon Valley School District
This week’s alternate –Nacho munchable.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, steamed green beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Breaded chicken sticks, fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Salisbury steak, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, steamed green beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Breaded chicken sticks, fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Salisbury steak, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –PBJ uncrustable craveable
MONDAY –Sloppy Joes on a bun, crinkle french fries, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Sweet and sour chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, celery sticks with peanut butter.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, spinach salad, tomato soup.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese on a bun, oven fries, green beans.
FRIDAY –Italian dunker with marinara sauce, fresh cucumbers, baby carrots.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken buttered noodles or meatball sandwich on a bun, curly fries, celery sticks.
TUESDAY –Asian sesame chicken over rice or hamburger on a bun, crinkle french fries, stir fry vegetables.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken alfredo over penne, garlic bread stick, garden salad, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY –Ham and cheese on a bun or BBQ pulled pork on a roll, oven fries, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Corn dog tortilla chips or Italian dunker with marinara sauce, cucumber slices, baby carrots.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Ham and cheese hoagie.
MONDAY –Ham and potato au gratin, dinner roll, diced pears.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks and sausage, McCain crispy tater tots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Walking taco with Frito Lay nacho chips and fresh sliced bread, golden corn, black beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, romaine side salad, mixed berry applesauce.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Chicken tomato bake, bread stick, steamed carrots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Pizza burger pocket or chicken parm pizza pocket, seasoned green beans, refreshing fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY –Apple cinnamon Texas toast, oven grilled hashbrowns, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Frito Lay walking taco with beef and cheese, golden corn, bold black beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Alfredo lasagna roll ups, breadstick, steamed broccoli, applesauce.