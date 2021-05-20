Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of May 24.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, whole grain dinner roll, french fries.
TUESDAY –American hoagie with “red” sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
THURSDAY –Cherry blossom chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Hot dog or chili dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken club sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
THURSDAY –Meatball and cheese sub, tater tots.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Cook’s choice.
TUESDAY – Cook’s choice.
WEDNESDAY – Cook’s choice.
THURSDAY – Students must bring a packed lunch.
FRIDAY – Enjoy summer!
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Chicken patty sandwich.
MONDAY –Honey BBQ chicken wrap, California blend veggies, peaches.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza, cheesy broccoli, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Nachos with cheese and taco meat, corn, applesauce.
THURSDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, chicken patty sandwich, fresh veggies with ranch, fresh fruit.
FRIDAY –Cold turkey and cheese rollup, carrots, pears.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Taco wrap or hot dog on bun, baked beans, pineapple.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets or turkey, ham and cheese sub, peas, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken Alfredo or PBJ sandwich, broccoli, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Loaded french fries day or calzone, side salad, peaches.
FRIDAY –Mini pancakes or breakfast sandwich, potato rounds, mixed fruit.
Glendale
School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Cheese pizza, steamed carrots with margarine, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Cook’s choice.
THURSDAY – Cook’s choice.
FRIDAY – Juicy hamburger on a bun or grilled hot dog, baked beans, sliced luscious strawberries, sugar cookies.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Buffalo chicken pizza on Rich’s crust, pepperoni pizza on Rich’s crust, or pierogi pizza on Rich’s crust, steamed carrots with margarine, sliced luscious strawberries.
WEDNESDAY – Cook’s choice.
THURSDAY – Cook’s choice.
FRIDAY – Cook’s choice.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –General Tso’s or sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli, fortune cookie, orange.
TUESDAY –Hot dog with roll, smiley fries, baked beans, applesauce cup.
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, apple.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, veggie, banana.
FRIDAY –Pizza Palooza, assorted veggies with dip, peach cup.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy crinkle cut fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ rib patty on a bun, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, crispy seasoned potato wedges, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, steamed green beans with margarine, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Crispy chicken sandwich, crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza on Rich’s crust, steamed mixed vegetables.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –M.Y.O pizza craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Homemade mac ’n cheese, french fries, steamed broccoli.
TUESDAY –Cheese pizza, baked beans, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken fajita wrap, mixed vegetable, celery sticks.
THURSDAY –Cook’s special, green beans, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Corn dog or nachos, french fries, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Chicken tenders with rice pilaf and Asian BBQ sauce, baked beans, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, steamed corn, cherry tomatoes.
WEDNESDAY –Hot ham and cheese on an Aloha roll, french fries, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Egg, ham and cheese sandwich, hash brown potato, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, mixed vegetable, broccoli salad.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Cook’s choice.
MONDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, steamed carrots with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, crispy seasoned potato wedges, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed golden corn with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Juicy hamburger on a bun or grilled hot dog, baked beans, fresh watermelon.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl served with fresh sliced pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY –Walking taco chicken cheese with nacho Doritos, fresh sliced bread, steamed corn, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese, steamed peas, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger or grilled hot dog, vegetarian baked beans, fresh watermelon.
FRIDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, steamed carrots, diced pears.