Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of May 17.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Hot dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY -Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY -Sloppy Joe on a bun, french fries.
THURSDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, mixed veggies.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, whole grain dinner roll, mashed potatoes.
TUESDAY –Turkey and bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch sauce, steamed corn.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, mixed veggies.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, corn.
TUESDAY – Chicken strip salad, dinner rolls, baby carrot.
WEDNESDAY – Toasted cheese sandwich, green beans, jello.
THURSDAY – Taco salad, corn, refried beans.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Pulled pork sandwich.
MONDAY –Sloppy Joe sandwich, green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Mashed potato bowl with chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, goldfish crackers, peaches.
THURSDAY –Mini french toast, potato rounds, mixed fruit or apple slices.
FRIDAY –Hamburger on bun, corn, pineapple.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Baked potato bar or chicken patty sandwich, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza or cold turkey and cheese sandwich, green beans, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Quesadilla with salsa or General Tso’s chicken with rice, broccoli, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Mashed potato bowl with chicken or hamburger on bun, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Chicken filet or mozzarella filled sticks with sauce, peas, applesauce.
Glendale
School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Pepperoni pizza, steamed carrots with margarine, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Homemade meatloaf with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Grilled hot dog, crispy tater tots, mixed fruit.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Spicy taco pizza on Rich’s crust, steamed carrots with margarine, blueberries.
WEDNESDAY – Beef nachos with cheddar cheese, fresh sliced bread, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Juicy hamburger on a bun, baked beans, sliced luscious strawberries.
FRIDAY – Crispy fish sandwich, golden corn, mixed fruit.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Chicken patty with roll, regular or spicy, seasoned curly fries, green beans, fruit salad.
TUESDAY –Meatball hoagie with mozzarella/parmesan cheese, tossed salad, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken fajitas, peppers and onions, Spanish rice, black beans, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Grandma’s goulash, hamburger, macaroni, tomato sauce.
FRIDAY –Dippy pizza, Caesar salad, apple.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey and cheese sandwich on sliced bread.
MONDAY –Grilled hot dog, crispy crinkle cut fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed carrots with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed green beans with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
This week’s alternate -
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, crispy crinkle cut fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Creamy macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans with margarine, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patty, crispy tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl served with fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, corn, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, hot dog on bun, baked beans, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternates –Breadstick craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken patty on a roll, glazed carrots, cucumber slices.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with garlic stick, tater tots, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –“Breakfast for Lunch” cook’s special, hash brown potato, celery sticks.
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets with breadstick, baked beans, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
This week’s alternates –Italian salad, cheesesteak, or assorted hoagies.
MONDAY –Chicken Caesar wrap, wedge cut fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –BBQ pork nachos grande with diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream and Jalapenos, baked beans, cherry tomatoes.
WEDNESDAY –Pulled pork and cheese on a toasted baguette, french fries, cole slaw.
THURSDAY –Classic toasted cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Cook’s special mixed vegetables, celery sticks.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Italian hoagie.
MONDAY –Cheesy chicken nachos with rice, golden corn, refried beans, pineapple tidbits, Italian hoagie.
TUESDAY –Corn dog, crispy tater tots, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patty, baked tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Pizza stick, steamed corn, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, baked beans, sweet potato waffle fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Italian stromboli, blended mixed vegetables, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Buffalo chicken dipper with fresh sliced bread, steamed carrots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks and sausage, crispy hash browns, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –Pizza stick, steamed peas with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.