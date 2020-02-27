Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of March 2.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY – Chicken tenders, whole grain dinner roll, seasoned potato wedges.
TUESDAY – Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
WEDNESDAY – Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, baked beans.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY – Chicken tenders, whole grain dinner roll, seasoned potato wedges.
TUESDAY – Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
WEDNESDAY – Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, black beans.
THURSDAY – Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
FRIDAY – Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chili cheese dog, broccoli, carrots, peaches.
TUESDAY – Pulled pork sandwich, sweet potato fries, broccoli, pears.
WEDNESDAY – Nachos with beef and cheese, tossed salad, corn, peaches.
THURSDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, corn, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Cold ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY – Mini pierogies, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – Beef and mac, side salad or green beans, peaches.
WEDNESDAY – You build pizza lunchable, corn, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Hot dog on a bun, pizza, baked beans, pears/mixed fruit.
FRIDAY – Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce, carrots, pineapple.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY – Chicken filet, cheeseburger on roll, baked beans, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY – Stromboli, hot ham and cheese rollup, corn, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY – Pizza, chicken alfredo, broccoli, peaches
THURSDAY – Calzone with sauce, cheeseburger pizza, carrots, pears.
FRIDAY – Chicken cheesesteak sandwich, taco wraps, pizza, green beans, mandarin oranges.
Glendale
School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
It’s Dr. Seuss Week!
MONDAY – “Sam I Am Baked Italian Sauce”, “Steamed broccoli truffula trees”, “green applesauce”, sugar cookie.
TUESDAY – Chicken nuggets, McCain crispy shoestring fries, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY – “Wacky Wild Beef Nachos Grande”, “Cindy Lou Black Bean Salad”, “WhoFoo Golden Corn”, “Purple trombone pineapple tidbits”.
THURSDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, seasoned green beans, diced peaches.
FRIDAY – “Thing One Cheese Pizza” or “Thing Two Pepperoni Pizza”, “WhoFoo Golden Corn”, “Beezle-Berry Mixed Fruit”, “Horton’s Wacky Cake”.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Hot Italian sub, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Rodeo burger with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and two onion ring, McCain crispy shoestring fries, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Beef and cheese nachos grande with bread, golden corn, black bean and corn, citrusy mandarin.
THURSDAY – Buffalo chicken grilled cheese, seasoned green beans, diced peaches.
FRIDAY – Crispy sandwich with cheese, honey glazed carrots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Harmony Area
School District
No menu received.
Moshannon Valley School District
This week’s alternate –Chicken nugget munchable
Elementary:
MONDAY – BBQ pulled pork sandwich, steamed green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – French toast sticks with sausage patty, parsley potatoes, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Pasta with meat sauce, homemade garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese with tomato soup, steamed carrot coins, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY – BBQ pulled pork sandwich, steamed green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – French toast sticks with sausage patty, parsley potatoes, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Pasta with meat sauce, homemade garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese with tomato soup, steamed carrot coins, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
No menu received.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option – Breaded chicken patty sandwich
MONDAY – Beef and cheese nachos, golden corn, blueberries.
TUESDAY – Pizza stick, broccoli, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, crispy seasoned potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Meatball sub with cheese, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, refreshing fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY – Pizza Hut cheese or pepperoni slice, seasoned green beans, strawberries.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY – Cheesesteak wedge, succulent sweet potato fries, refreshing fruit cocktail.
TUESDAY – Italian sausage and peppers flatbread, crispy potato wedges, refreshing fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY – Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, McCain crispy tater tots, apple delight.
THURSDAY – Pasta bar with choice of Chicken Alfredo or Spaghetti and Meatballs, romaine side salad, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Pizza stick, seasoned green beans, applesauce.