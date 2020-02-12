Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for week of Feb. 17
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Turkey bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch sauce, french fries or hot dog, french fries.
TUESDAY –Chicken club sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Turkey bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch sauce, french fries.
TUESDAY –Chicken club sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – President’s day, no school.
TUESDAY – Corn dog, baked beans, green beans, peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, baked beans, mashed potatoes, fruit.
THURSDAY – Taco salad, corn, refried beans, fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily.
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –No school, teacher in-service.
TUESDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, mixed veggies, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Walking taco, corn, sliced apple packs.
THURSDAY –Spaghetti with meatball, broccoli, peaches.
FRIDAY –Cheeseburger on roll, California blend veggies, pears.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –No school, teacher in-service.
TUESDAY –Baked potato bar, BBQ chicken, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, pizzaburger, tomato soup, goldfish crackers, peaches.
THURSDAY –Flaming hot chicken sub, stuffed shells, carrots, pineapple.
FRIDAY –Pierogies, sriracha chicken with rice, green beans, pears.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – No school.
TUESDAY –BBQ pulled pork sandwich, McCain crispy shoestring fries, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches.
THURSDAY – Breaded pork patty, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, sweet pease, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – No school.
TUESDAY – BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches.
THURSDAY – Breaded pork patty, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, sweet peas, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree.
All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Presidents’ day, no school.
TUESDAY –Regular or spicy chicken patty with roll, oven fries, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ or plain pulled pork, pretzel or plain roll, cole slaw, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Hamburger with roll, lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles, seasoned curly fries, banana.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, caesar salad, orange.
Moshannon Valley
School District
This week’s alternate –Ham and cheese munchable.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Presidents’ day, no school.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets with sliced bread, golden corn, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Panini, ham and cheese, steamed green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, homemade garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Pulled pork loaded fries, baked beans applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Presidents’ day, no school.
TUESDAY –Italian panini, golden corn, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chili cheese bowl with rice, steamed green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bow with fresh sliced bread, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Nachos and cheese craveable tortilla chips.
MONDAY –Act 80 day, no school.
TUESDAY –BBQ ham on a bun, seasoned noodles, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball sub on a roll, potato wedge, romaine salad.
THURSDAY –Hot dog on a bun, tator tots, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust cheese pizza, roasted turnips, green beans.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Act 80 day, no school.
TUESDAY –Hot dog on a bun or beef and cheese tacos on a soft tortilla, french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Toasted cheese sandwich, romaine salad, tomato soup.
THURSDAY –Kielbasa and pierogis with a dinner roll or hot ham and cheese on a bun, tator tots, cole slaw.
FRIDAY –Turkey and cheese melt on a croissant or BBQ pork rib sandwich, steamed broccoli, roasted turnips.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Delicious hot dog.
MONDAY –No school, winter break.
TUESDAY –No school, teacher in-service day.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken and gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, baked beans, McCain crispy tater tots, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Pizza Hut cheese or pepperoni slice, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Winter break, no school.
TUESDAY –Teacher inservice day, no school.
WEDNESDAY –Savory ham pot pie with sliced bread or roast turkey and gravy, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken bowl, fluffy white rice, golden corn, chipotle ranch, BBQ sauce, refreshing fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken tossed in your choice of BBQ or buffalo sauce, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.