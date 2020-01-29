Sunday’s tragic passing of 41-year-old NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in California was met with shock and mourning across the nation. Locally, several sports personalities reflected on their thoughts and feelings when they heard about the news.
Matt Curtis, Philipsburg-Osceola head boys basketball coach: “When I first heard the news I was at elementary basketball and couldn’t believe it. The team was coming in for high school practice and it felt like we lost a member of the community. He was able to effect so many people with his competitiveness and his game.
“I loved watching Kobe compete night in and night out, even as an (Allen) Iverson fan. I admired his passion to perfect his craft, how he was able to command all the attention when in a room with stars. He knew the game so well that everyone listened and watched and eventually tried to imitate what Kobe did. His mindset was like no other. He was great ambassador to the game and an even better person off the floor.”
Danny Clark, West Branch head boys basketball coach: ”I was blown away. I didn’t think it was real. It made me sick and even sicker when I found out his 13-year-old daughter was with him, and the other people as well.
“I grew up watching Kobe winning those five championships. His demeanor was always about winning, whether that was at practice, games and more importantly life. You will always remember where you were when he passed away.”
Justin Rydbom, Moshannon Valley head boys basketball coach: “I couldn’t believe it, I was stunned. I then learned there were 8 other lives lost in the tragedy, including 3 teenagers. I was heartbroken for the families and friends of all involved! The world lost a sports icon, a legend in the game of basketball. Kobe Bryant was the epitome of what any coach would want in a player, someone that tirelessly worked to refine his craft, someone that always strived to be the best and make those around him better.”
Matt Woods, Harmony head boys basketball coach: “Growing up in Pennsylvania and being in high school in the mid nineties, everyone heard of Kobe Bryant. I remember the first thing that my friends and I would look for when we got our hands on a newspaper was the Lower Merion score from the night before. We were all Kobe Bryant fans even when he was in high school. He was probably more popular than Michael Jordan was to us.
“He had such a fantastic career, winning NBA championships and Olympic Gold medals. He was just getting started on his life after basketball. He seemed like such a great family man and was clearly dedicated to his children.
“He was the topic of conversation for my basketball team the last few days. Our student athletes were in elementary school when Kobe retired but he left such an impact on the sport that kids still talk about him years after he retired.”
Brandon Myers, Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball coach: “To be honest, I’m still a little in disbelief that Kobe Bryant is gone. It just doesn’t seem like it should be real. He was such an inspiration to so many people; he was a true role model.
“Growing up as a kid in the late 90s and early 00s and with Michael Jordan’s career coming to a end, Kobe Bryant was basketball. He was the standard, the best player in the league.
‘Tragically losing someone of his magnitude is a gut punch to the sports community as a whole and it’s going to hurt for a long time. Now when someone shouts “Kobe!” and shoots crumpled-up paper into the garbage can or a baseball into a bucket, it won’t be the same.”
Glendale athletic director John Matchock: “Kobe was one those players you just had to like. Even if you’re a Sixers fan like me, you just had to enjoy watching him. He brought something to basketball that most players don’t. It was never about him, it was the team. He scored his points but he made his teammates better. It’s hard to describe that kind of player because there are too many adjectives to use. He was all-around great player and good guy. Just seeing the tributes all around the basketball world is proof enough about how great he was.”
Nate Glunt, Clearfield head boys basketball coach: “I know it affected our kids and myself. As a parent of a 7th grader, I felt terrible for the family. I can’t even imagine what his wife and other daughters must be going through. Then to hear the stories of the other families that lost people in the crash, it’s just a horrible tragedy.
“As for my players, a few of them commented that they were sad when they heard the news. We didn’t have a formal meeting to discuss it, but I have had a lot of conversations with them about the incident. It has also been a topic of conversation in school about loss and grief. I have talked to people who I didn’t even think knew who Kobe Bryant was but heard about the accident on the news and wanted to talk about what happened.”
“As a coach, I respected Kobe because of his relentless work ethic and how he competed in everything he did. His teams had so much success because of his leadership qualities and how he pushed others to play at an elite level.”
Matt Wassil, Curwensville head boys basketball coach: “The next day we were in school and some of the kids wore Kobe Bryant jerseys, some of them had some markings on their shoes. You could tell it had an impact. This is the first guy in these kids’ era of that superstardom that has passed away tragically. It was an eye-opener. I relate it to me being younger when Hank Gathers died. That was so unbelievable. Here was this great college player, leading scorer in the nation and you turn on SportsCenter and find out he died collapsing on the court. It was almost the same kind of thing. It was surreal. You thought you were going to wake up in the morning and it wasn’t going to be real.
For me, having young kids and being in that similar age range, I’m the exact same age as Kobe Bryant, it just makes you think about how quickly something can happen and it can change your life and the lives of the people around you in an instant. It makes you reflect a little more on how lucky you are to have some of the things that you have in your life and not to take anything for granted.”