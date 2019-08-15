Faith United Lutheran Church of Houtzdale and First Evangelical Church of Philipsburg were able to collect 12 large boxes of snacks, food, personal care items, and three bags of crew socks along with more than $500 in cash donations to be used to pay for shipping costs for Military Families Comfort from Home.
The churches would like to thank Shop ‘n Save, First Commonwealth Bank, and CNB Bank of Houtzdale for collecting the items, members of surrounding communities, and members of both Faith and First Lutheran Churches, VFW Post 5020, VFW Philipsburg, VFW Post 154, Loyal Order of the Moose 154, Loyal Order of the Moose 327, Morann Citizen Club, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Houtzdale for your generous donations.
Your continued support of this project and those serving in the military is greatly appreciated.