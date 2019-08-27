F.A.I.T.H. at Treasure Lake
Treasure Lake Church Kids F.A.I.T.H. will be starting back up on Friday, Sept. 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This is an evening full of fun and learning for children ages 4 to 5th grade. The kids will have a variety of different activities such as skits, games, crafts, and most importantly learning about God! Also, dinner will be provided to the children. For more information or to register go http://www.treasurelakechurch.org/kids-faith.html.
For more information contact Brittany Miles at 371-1376 ext.1.
Outdoor worship
Bring your lawn chair or blanket and join us in front of West Side UMC for worship Saturday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. Gunther Botzman will provide praise and worship songs and you are invited to listen or sing along. The church is located at 317 Nichols St., Clearfield. Some seating provided.
Joy of Living Bible study
Community Women's Weekly Bible Study will start on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Tri-County Church located behind Buck's Pizza, Clearfield from 9:30-11 a.m. This is our 30th year and all women are welcome. Child care is provided for a small fee. The first study is "Christ in the Old Testament.”
Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group to meet
PHILIPSBURG — Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will meet Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. in the social hall of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on the corner of Fourth and Presqueisle streets in Philipsburg. There is no charge to attend. For more information contact facilitator Kolene Parkes at 342-0227 or parkesbo@gmail.com.