Blood drive at Mahaffey Alliance Church
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Mahaffey Alliance Church Fellowship Hall, 503 East Main St., Mahaffey, on Friday, June 5, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit online at RedCrossBlood.org.
Shoe Bank closed
The West Branch Area Shoe Bank will be closed for the month of May.
Free food and clothing
Struggling families in need of free food or clothing may contact God’s Clear View Ministries for information. The church is no longer located at 1946 Pardee Rd. in Morrisdale. For more information, contact Carlos DeJesus, chairman and board of directors for GCVM by email at godsclearviewministries@gmail.com.