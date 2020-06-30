For 43 years, volunteers from Young People Who Care have been assisting with unmet needs of Clearfield County residents living in Philipsburg, Snow Shoe and surrounding areas.
This year they can offer assistance with outdoor tasks only such as home painting, planting vegetable gardens, major garage cleanup, constructing ramps and heavy yard work.
Adult volunteers are able to assist with projects through Friday, Aug. 7. For additional information or to speak with a staff member about a project call 263-4177.
Vacation Bible School will be held at Bigler Full Gospel, 246 Shiloh Rd., Woodland July 13 to July 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each evening. All children ages 4 -16 are welcome to attend.
This year’s theme is “God’s Great Adventure.” V.B.S. will include a children’s service with songs, stories, puppets, and games, followed by craft and snack times. The facility is spacious enough to allow for social distancing if desired.
For more information call Wares at 857-5433 or Crawfords at 205-2287.