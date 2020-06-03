Oak Ridge Union Church to resume services
Oak Ridge Union Church will resume services beginning Sunday, June 7. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and an evening service at 6 p.m. Prayer meeting will held Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
Young People Who Care to offer project assistance
For 43 years, volunteers from Young People Who Care have been assisting with unmet needs of Clearfield County residents living in Philipsburg, Snow Shoe and surrounding areas.
This year they can offer assistance with outdoor tasks only such as home painting, planting vegetable gardens, major garage cleanup, constructing ramps and heavy yard work.
Adult volunteers are able to assist with projects through Friday, Aug. 7. For additional information or to speak with a staff member about a project call 263-4177.
Mt. Joy church to restart services
Mt. Joy United Methodist Church, 1727 Mt. Joy Rd., Clearfield, will resume regular worship services Sunday, June 7 at 9 a.m., including Communion. Precautions will be in place. Those attending are asked to bring their masks.
Hyde Wesleyan Church announces service schedule
Hyde Wesleyan Church announces in-church and online services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 7. “Forward Together” is the message that two avenues of worship are now available. Both the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. service will be live-streamed as they take place at the church located at 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield.
The stream can be seen on Face Book, You Tube and live.hydewes.com. Children are welcomed to attend the regular service as no children’s programs are available yet. The nursery is open to parents staying with their own children.
CDC guidelines are honored with pews spaced, masks at your comfort, and hand sanitizer available. For questions or concerns, call 765-5958 or message Hyde Wesleyan Church on Facebook