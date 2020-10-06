Faith Connection, located at 216 N. Third St., Clearfield, will be hosting an Open House on Oct. 10 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will be live music and refreshments. Come and visit us and be blessed.
There will be a holiday flea market and craft sale at Osceola Mills United Methodist Church basement, 303 Curtin St. in Osceola Mills, on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eight-foot table space is available for $10, payable in advance. Contact Betsy at 339-7124 or Brenda at 339-6139 for table space.
Osceola Mills United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Fall Bazaar in the church basement on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items available will include baked goods, Rada knives, “next to new” crafts and jewelry. A luncheon will be served. The event benefits the United Methodist Women.
America Needs Fatima services will be held Saturday at locations throughout Clearfield County. St. Timothy Catholic Church’s Altar and Rosary Society will pray the rosary at noon at the Doughboy Monument on State Street, Curwensville. St. Bonaventure Church’s service will be at noon at Grampian Community Park. St. Francis Catholic Church’s service will be at noon at the church’s parking lot at 212 Front St., Clearfield.
Everyone is invited to attend the services and pray to the Blessed Mother for peace in the nation. Those attending should bring a lawn chair.