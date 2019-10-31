Mahaffey UM Church Fall Fest
Mahaffey United Methodist Church will host its annual Fall Fest Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include a basket raffle, homemade chicken noodle, vegetable beef, ham and bean and potato soups, bake sale and luncheon items.
There will also be a trash to treasure sale to benefit the church’s free monthly meal, Open Door Ministry. The sale will feature household items, holiday decorations, books, furniture and much more.
Irvona Presbyterian Bazaar
Irvona Presbyterian Church will hold their annual bazaar Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving sandwiches, homemade soups and all types of sweets.
Janesville UMC election day food sale
Janesville United Methodist Church will sponsor a soup and sandwich sale and bake sale on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Mountz Memorial Park, beginning at 11 a.m. A meal deal will be offered for $6, including bowl of soup, sandwich, dessert, chips and drink. Soups will be vegetable soup, chicken noodle soup, chili, and ham and bean; sandwiches will be hot dog, sloppy joe, hamburger and hot sausage. Eat in and take out options are available.
J.A.M. to meet Nov. 2
Jesus and Me (J.A.M.) will meet on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The theme for this month is Noah and the Ark. There will be stories, crafts, music and snacks. All area children ages 4-12 are welcome to attend.
Fall Bazaar in Lanse
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church located at 1167 Maple St. in Lanse will host its annual fall bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Evangelist Richard Rochkind at Glad Tidings Assembly of God
Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 6449 Clearfield Woodland Hwy. in Clearfield, announces that Evangelist Richard Rochkind from ”Jesus Cares for You” ministry will be speaking on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10:30 a.m. Richard and his wife Jennifer are convinced that God is looking for ordinary people, in ordinary places, with ordinary abilities who are willing to be a vessel to help, love and encourage those who are fearful, distressed, fruitless, ineffective and oppressed. They encourage people through song and preaching God’s word. For more information contact the church at 765-8092.
Free meal
Living Bread Ministries, 628 Daisy St. in Clearfield, will host a free meal on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. For more information call 496-5356.
Harvest Fair at Mt. Joy UMC
A Harvest Fair will be held at Mt. Joy United Methodist Church, 1727 Mt. Joy Road, Clearfield, on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the church social hall. The fair will include craft and specialty vendors, which include Paparazzi Jewelry and Pink Zebra; other vendor tables have fall and Christmas wreaths and flower arrangements, candles, snowmen, scrubbies, crocheted hand towels, hats, scarves, baby quilts, lap quilts, baby and adult bibs, cloth baskets, stuffed dolls & cats, Amish books, puzzles, a collection of Boyd's Bears & more. There is also a Chinese auction with gift baskets, a baked goods table, and a “bargain basement” in the basement of the church. Lunch (hot dogs, sloppy joes, chili and drinks) will also be available for purchase.