Free meal
Living Bread Ministries Inc., 628 Daisy St., Clearfield is offering a free meal on Saturday, Oct. 5. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. For more information call 496-5356.
Pork and sauerkraut dinner
A Pork and sauerkraut dinner will be held at St. Timothy Church, Curwensville, on Thursday Oct. 10, serving from 4 to 6:30 p.m. or until sold out. Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Jesus and Me (JAM)
Jesus and Me will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. All area children ages 5-12 are invited to come and learn about Jesus.
Activities include Bible stories, crafts, music, games and snacks. Call the church office at 765-9222 to register. Registration will take place before JAM. Parents should accompany their child or children. Guests are welcome.
Fall Bazaar at Grace UMC
A Fall Bazaar will be held Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E Pine Street, Philipsburg. Items available include housewares, books, toys, Christmas decorations, soups (ham and bean, vegetable beef), ham and cheese sandwiches, baked goods, dish rags, scrubbies, and Rada knives.
Loss of a Spouse seminar
St. Timothy Church in Curwensville presents "Loss of a Spouse Seminar" on Sat., Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon in the church parish hall. For more information call Mary Straley at 932-2504.