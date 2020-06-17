Five-Day Club for kidsThe First Baptist Church of Clearfield will be hosting a 5-Day Club June 22-26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Children age 5-12 are welcome to attend this free outdoor event being held at Rebecca Park on Linden Street in Clearfield. The club will consist of Bible lessons, songs and games and is sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship of Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk Counties. For more information, contact Connie Neal at (724) 549-7451.
Karchners at Centre Grove UMCCentre Grove United Methodist Church welcomes Matt and Rebekah Karchner for a time of testimony and song. Based in Southeast Asia, they serve as missionaries to the LGBTQ+ community. Matt Karchner will share his journey of having left a gay lifestyle for a new life in Christ. Join us on Sunday, June 21 at 10:15 a.m. at Centre Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Village Rd., Clearfield.