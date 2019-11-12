Osceola Mills community winter supper
This week's Osceola Mills community winter supper will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.
Community dinner and diaper depot
There will be a free community dinner and diaper depot at Philipsburg’s Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Front St., on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Fruitcake orders
Gethsemane UM Church, across from the West Branch School, is taking orders for fruitcakes. The cost is $10 each. The cakes are full of Brazil nuts, walnuts, dates and maraschino cherries. Call 345-6860 by Nov. 25 to order.
Fellowship Thanksgiving dinner
Mt. Joy United Methodist Church, 1727 Mt. Joy Rd., Clearfield, will hold a Fellowship Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. Turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy provided. Bring a dish or dessert to share. Everyone welcome.
Free winter supper
A free winter supper in the Osceola Mills community will be held Nov. 19 at the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. The churches involved are Osceola Mills Immaculate Conception Church, Osceola Mills United Methodist Church, Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church and the Osceola Mills Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. The meals will alternate between churches every week until March 31, 2020. There are no meals planned on Dec. 24 or Dec. 31.
If schools are closed for inclement weather on a day that a supper is scheduled, the meal will also be canceled.